Ruthless Man Utd DENY star’s request and respond by putting him up for sale

Manchester United will not only disregard one of their big-money star’s requests, but they’ll also attempt to push him out of Old Trafford as soon as possible.

While his performances in a Man Utd shirt certainly didn’t reflect it, Andre Onana remains one of the most expensive goalkeepers in football history.

Onana and his £47.2m transfer fee currently ranks fourth in the all-time list. Yet after two error-strewn seasons in England, the 29-year-old was turfed out on loan in September to Trabzonspor.

Onana had actually lost the starting spot at Man Utd to Altay Bayindir in the early phase of the English season. Bayindir in turn lost the gloves to Senne Lammens who is now widely regarded as one of the signings of the summer.

Bayindir is reportedly heading back to Turkey at season’s end amid claims a €5m club-to-club agreement with Besiktas has been struck.

And per the latest from The Guardian, Onana not only wants to return to Man Utd after his loan at Trabzonspor concludes, but he also wants to reclaim the starting spot from Lammens.

The outlet also noted Onana expects to be given the opportunity to prove his worth and achieve those aims.

However, both talkSPORT and our own insider, Graeme Bailey, have since confirmed Man Utd have NO INTENTION of reintegrating Onana into the mix.

United have already decided to move Onana on once more upon his return, and the hope right now is Trabzonspor cobble together a permanent offer.

That seems unlikely at this stage, though United’s intentions are clear – they want rid of Onana.

His high salary is an issue they want removed from the books, especially as if he were retained, he’d play second fiddle to Lammens anyway.

As such, Man Utd are willing to compromise on the sale price and are well aware they won’t come close to recouping the £47.2m (add-ons included) they paid.

Onana has two years remaining on his deal at Old Trafford. If a sale at a suitable price point cannot be found, Man Utd will weigh up a second loan spell for the Cameroon international ahead of re-exploring a permanent exit in 2027.

