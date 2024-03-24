Ruthless Man Utd plot incredible move for Real Madrid goalkeeper to threaten Andre Onana

Manchester United are being linked with a surprise move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin – and it could force the Ukrainian to change his own plans.

It was only last summer that Man Utd evolved their goalkeeping department completely by releasing David de Gea, not retaining Jack Butland and selling Dean Henderson, while purchasing Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir.

Despite reuniting with Erik ten Hag, Onana has endured mixed fortunes since becoming Man Utd’s new number one. Both former Ajax men are now facing uncertain futures in their respective roles.

As TEAMtalk has regularly been reporting, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is considering replacements for Ten Hag as head coach. But Onana too could lose his position as Man Utd’s main goalkeeper.

According to various reports in Spain, a potential replacement they have identified is Lunin, who has unexpectedly taken his chance with Real Madrid this season.

When Thibaut Courtois suffered a serious injury in the summer, Real Madrid reacted by taking Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea. However, it is Lunin, rather than Kepa, who has earned the greater share of appearances in Courtois’ absence.

However, once the Belgian returns to fitness, Lunin won’t want to be demoted to a backup role again. Therefore, it has been claimed that Man Utd could take advantage by making an offer for him.

Lunin stance on Man Utd move revealed

From Lunin’s perspective, the dream remains to continue at Real Madrid. But if Courtois eventually overtakes him again, the 25-year-old would be open to joining Man Utd.

It would be his first taste of Premier League football, made possible by the fact that he is about to enter the final year of his contract in Madrid.

After the season he has had for the LaLiga leaders, conceding just 19 goals in 23 appearances, Los Blancos would be willing to hold talks with Lunin about a contract extension – but they may have to sell him if he doesn’t commit.

And his stock is as high as it ever has been, which enforces the idea that it could be the right time for Real Madrid to cash in.

It is not yet clear if Man Utd plan to sell Onana or demote him to a backup role and get rid of the rarely used Bayindir instead, but the implication in Spain is that Lunin would be targeted by the Red Devils as a candidate for the starting goalkeeper role.

In theory, he could briefly reunite with former Real Madrid teammates Casemiro and Raphael Varane at Man Utd. Previously, he shared a pitch five times with Casemiro.

That said, both of those players could be jettisoned from the Man Utd project by Ratcliffe due to their ages, not to mention the fact that Varane is approaching the end of his contract.

In contrast, at the age of 25, Lunin is the kind of profile that Ratcliffe would be willing to invest in. But the main focus for him right now will be on determining his chances of staying at Real Madrid.

After all, Courtois will be 32 by the time the summer transfer window opens. Although goalkeepers often have better longevity than outfield players, Real Madrid will be wary of how to succeed the former Chelsea shot-stopper in the long term – and they won’t want the answer that might be right there in front of them to slip from their grasp.

