Ruthless Man Utd ready to force £70m January signing through that could result in relegation

Manchester United want to accelerate the signing of a high quality midfielder in January, and sealing the deal would not only land a blow on Manchester City, but could also send a struggling side down, per reports.

Man Utd’s winning run came to an end on Saturday, though the signs over the past month or so suggest the Red Devils are finally on the right track under Ruben Amorim.

Their front three is set for the long haul after United invested heavily in Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko over the summer.

The next port of call will be overhauling the midfield and according to CaughtOffside, Man Utd don’t want to wait until next summer.

They state United are ready to ‘accelerate’ a mid-season move for Nottingham Forest and England ace, Elliot Anderson.

The 22-year-old shone during United’s clash with Forest on Saturday in what could be viewed as an audition of sorts.

Anderson won 100% of the tackles he attempted, played 15 passes into the final third, achieved 14 ball recoveries, created three chances, won three fouls, and succeeded in both of the take-ons he attempted.

Man Utd’s interest in Anderson is well-documented, but they’re not the only club taking a close look. Chelsea and Anderson’s former club, Newcastle, are in the mix too. Man City are also hovering and believed to pose the biggest threat to Man Utd, per the report.

Accordingly, the Red Devils want to mitigate that threat by moving for Anderson mid-season, even if it means paying a premium. The figure of £70m was cited in the piece.

A source was quoted as saying: “United see Anderson as a perfect option and a long-term investment, though they could also accelerate their efforts for him this January.

“There is a unanimous feeling among the directors, Ruben Amorim, and his coaching staff that Anderson would be a great addition in that position.”

Elliot Anderson to Man Utd latest

Losing Anderson mid-season could be devastating for Forest who have fired more managers (two) than matches they’ve won (one) this season.

Forest are already four points adrift of safety and Anderson’s departure would reduce their chances of beating the drop significantly.

Accordingly, TEAMtalk has been informed Forest have slapped a hefty £100m price tag on the player. They have taken that approach in an attempt to ward off suitors, though CaughtOffside’s report suggests Man Utd’s aren’t deterred.

Regarding Anderson, we understand he is open to leaving Forest and securing a move to one of the Premier League’s elite.

However, there are no suggestions he will agitate for a mid-season move and at present, he remains fully focused on lifting Forest out of the rut they’re in.

As such, the signs suggest Man Utd really will have to make an offer deemed too good to refuse if they’re to land their man in January.

