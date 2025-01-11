Sir Jim Ratcliffe is not holding back at his radical attempts to ease Manchester United’s cash issues after setting club chiefs a demand to secure three big-name exits this month in a move that could help claw back close to £900,000 a week and with the Marcus Rashford chase now down to two clubs.

The Red Devils have badly under-performed this season are sat a miserable 13th in the Premier League table – a worrying 13 points adrift of the Champions League places already. And while last Sunday’s 2-2 draw at league leaders Liverpool gave a glimpse into what Manchester United are capable of when playing at their best, manager Ruben Amorim knows he needs to find a more consistent tune from his expensively-assembled squad.

Having adapted to a new 3-4-2-1 formation, Amorim would love to change the makeup of his squad to help bring his vision – and an ascent up the table – to reality.

However, United found themselves having to carefully manage their finances with their £180m summer spree under previous boss Erik ten Hag leaving them looking carefully at the Premier League’s strict Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

As a result, United will likely need to sell before they can buy this month and with Ratcliffe desperately trying to reduce the club’s over-inflated wages bill.

Since stepping in at Old Trafford early last year, Ratcliffe has been on a mission to cut costs. The costly axing of Ten Hag, together with the hiring and firing of Dan Ashworth has also accelerated that need, especially with the club also spending some £9.3m to secure Amorim’s release from Sporting CP.

And with £325,000 a week Rashford already cleared to leave, the Daily Mirror claims Ratcliffe has made it clear to club bosses that he wants two other high-earning, but under-performing stars, Casemiro and Antony also moved on this month to further free up funds.

READ MORE 🔴 The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Rashford, Casemiro and Antony: Where next and what could Man Utd save?

Of the three, the £350,000 a week Casemiro actually looks nearest to the Man Utd exit door.

The Brazilian enjoyed a superb first season with the Red Devils but has been a fading force for 18 months now and has struggled with the pace and movement needed to match a Premier League midfield. With Manuel Ugarte starting to show what he is about and with Kobbie Mainoo also more than capable, it seems the writing is on the wall for the 32-year-old.

According to an update out of Brazil, Casemiro is hurtling towards a transfer to the Saudi Pro League. But while a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr has been touted, there are still three other Saudi clubs that Casemiro could yet join.

That is because Casemiro’s contract and transfer is being negotiated by the Public Investment Fund who own four different sides – Al Ahli, Al Ittihad, Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

Via UOL, Brazilian journalist, Bruno Andrade, explained: “Casemiro is a player who is very close to leaving Manchester United. The Saudi Arabian Sovereign Fund, which manages the country’s main clubs, has practically closed the deal.”

Andrade added: “The Saudis have a habit of deciding on the club later. There is a lot of talk about Al Nassr, but it is not yet certain. The decision on the club will be made later.”

As far as Rashford is concerned, he is understood to have held positive talks over a move to AC Milan through the week. And while the Italians would need United to cover 50% of his wages were a loan to be done, they are now described as serious contenders for his signature. Talks with Juventus have also been held, though they are yet to make their move. Rashford, meanwhile, has ruled out a move to Saudi, while at this stage he is unlikely to move to Como despite claims earlier this week that Cesc Fabregas’s side could indeed finance a move.

Rashford, though, is yet to decide on a move and still hopes for an approach from Barcelona amid claims they are also ready to firm up their initial interest with a firm bid.

The situation with Antony is slightly more complicated. He has been linked with a move to Real Betis, though a move to Greece with Olympiacos has now been played down. Regardless of where he ends up, United can expect they will need to supplement a large chunk of his £200,000 a week wages.

Should United sell Casemiro and cover 50% of Rashford and Antony’s wages over loans, it will save the club an immediate £612,500 a week – just over £12.5m until the season’s end, before any transfer fees are taken into consideration.

Down the line, though, the exits of all three stars would see United trouser a total of £875,000 a week in saves wages – or £45.5m a year – little wonder Ratcliffe is so desperate to move them on.

Latest Man Utd news: Zirkzee U-turn; Como chase second Red Devil

Meanwhile, United forward Joshua Zirkzee has reportedly performed a U-turn on claims he could depart Old Trafford this month. The Netherlands star has cut a miserable figure this season and was recently reduced to tears after his early substitution against Newcastle – prompting him to ask his agent about an immediate exit.

And while Juventus have been linked, the latest reports from Italy claim Zirkzee has now performed a U-turn and decided on another plan of action.

Elsewhere, United are doing ‘everything possible’ to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the chase for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani.

The Frenchman has been told he is free to leave PSG by their manager, Luis Enrique.

And finally, while Como have fallen short in their ambitious plans for Rashford, they could strike lucky with a move for a second United star, having been strongly linked with a move for a rarely-seen defender, who appears to have no future under Amorim.

Rashford’s record under Ruben Amorim so far