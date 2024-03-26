Ruthless Ratcliffe orders Man Utd to cut superstar loose, with sublime replacement already lined up

It's game over for Varane at Old Trafford and his replacement could come from Everton

Manchester United have decided it’s game over for Raphael Varane at Old Trafford, while various reports all concur on the club’s ideal replacement and one source has declared a deal ‘will happen’.

Varane cost £41m when plucked from Real Madrid back in the summer of 2021. The French centre-half arrived in the same window as Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, though none of the three blockbuster arrivals worked out as the Red Devils hoped.

Ronaldo’s second stint in Manchester was blighted by disciplinary issues. Sancho fell out with manager Erik ten Hag earlier this season and was duly loaned back to Borussia Dortmund to see out the campaign.

Varane represents the most successful of the trio of signings, though it’s fair to say he’s not made the impact many would have expected.

Varane was universally known for being among the world’s top centre-halves during his Real Madrid days. While he’s not performed badly at Old Trafford, he’s certainly not dominated the English game like United would have hoped.

Varane has even found himself rooted to the bench and behind the likes of Jonny Evans at various stages this season.

Furthermore, Varane’s current contract expires in the summer and Man Utd are hesitant to activate their one-year option.

Doing so would keep Varane on his colossal £340,000-a-week salary and his displays make justifying that outlay incredibly difficult.

Now, according to a Spanish report (as cited by Caught Offside), Man Utd have reached a ‘final decision’ on Varane.

Time up for Varane; Saudi interest grows

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is calling the shots at present and despite the fact No 1 sporting director target, Dan Ashworth, isn’t yet in place, it’s claimed United will let Varane go at season’s end.

The Frenchman’s inability to live up to the standards he set at Real Madrid is cited as one factor behind United’s decision.

As such, Varane will now be free to seek out a new club and interest from Saudi Arabia is already forming.

Varane has previously indicated a desire to remain in Europe. However, the level of club likely to be in for his signature won’t be able to come close to matching the wages he gets at Man Utd or will be on offer in Saudi Arabia.

Man Utd want Everton ace

With Varane reportedly due to leave, Evans also an impending free agent and West Ham plotting a second attempt to sign Harry Maguire, a new centre-back signing is a must.

To that end, Ratcliffe has installed Everton ace Jarrad Branthwaite as his primary target to shore up the backline.

The 21-year-old has been in sparkling form this term and recently earned his maiden call-up for Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Everton will require a major sale to balance the books this summer, irrespective of whether they beat the drop. Branthwaite – along with midfielder Amadou Onana – are their most saleable assets.

Man City are also expected to be in the mix if Everton do invite offers for their star centre-half. But according to talkSPORT presenter Jeff Stelling, a switch to Old Trafford ‘will happen’.

“It’s going to happen. Everton need the money, and their biggest asset, their most sellable asset, is 21-year-old Jarrad Branthwaite,” Stelling said.

“I think he will find himself at Old Trafford. Never mind Man City, it’ll be Old Trafford, I imagine.”

Everton are expected to hold out for a fee in the £70m-£80m range. The Mirror recently claimed United will initially test the waters with a bid of roughly £50m.

