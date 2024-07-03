Manchester United are prepared to take a sledgehammer to their English contingent with as many as five sales on the cards, though one English star has signed a new contract.

Major change is taking hold at Old Trafford this summer, with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe reshaping Man Utd as he sees fit.

The senior hierarchy has been overhauled and the Red Devils have been widely praised for appointing figures who are deemed the ‘best in class.’

Omar Berrada will start work as the new CEO later this month following his exit from Manchester City. Jason Wilcox is already in situ as the Technical Director, while United recently struck an agreement with Newcastle regarding the compensation fee for Dan Ashworth.

Ashworth is United’s new Sporting Director and will soon be assisted in the short-term by recruitment specialist, Christopher Vivell.

With the key decision-makers either in place or on the way, United’s full attention can turn to overhauling their underperforming squad.

Man Utd’s summer transfer budget is understood to be a modest £50m prior to player sales. As such, plenty of exits are on the cards, with Raphael Varane, Brandon Williams and Anthony Martial already leaving as free agents.

That trio’s exits have knocked a sizeable chunk off the wage bill, though United haven’t recouped fees they can put towards new signings.

However, according to various reports, Man Utd could offload as many as five of their highest profile English stars in moves that would greatly increase their spending power.

Maguire up for sale; Wan-Bissaka exit accelerates

Firstly, talkSPORT bring news of Man Utd once again hoping to find a buyer for Harry Maguire.

United had intended to sell the centre-back last summer and even agreed a £30m deal with West Ham. However, Maguire rejected the move in favour of remaining with the Red Devils and fighting for his place.

But with United hoping to sign Jarrad Branthwaite AND Matthijs De Ligt, Maguire has now been deemed surplus to requirements.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk has been able to confirm Turkish champions Galatasaray hope to complete a deal to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 26-year-old right-back has entered the final year of his contract and United have already activated their one-year club option to cover the 2024/25 season.

The current window thus represents United’s best chance of cashing in and recouping a fee for the £50m man.

We understand Wan-Bissaka’s departure this window is becoming increasingly likely and United hope to sell for around £17m.

Galatasaray have put a four-year contract on the table, though they hope to secure a deal for well below United’a asking price.

West Ham are another club showing interest in the full-back, though their priority in the right-back position for the time being remains Southampton ace Kyle Walker-Peters.

Three other English stars who could leave Old Trafford this window are Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

Man Utd can collect big fees from forward sales

TEAMtalk previously learned Man Utd have offered Sancho around to numerous clubs including Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

United hope to generate £40m through a permanent sale and that price tag is the cause of Borussia Dortmund’s interest grinding to a halt.

Greenwood, meanwhile has the green light to leave despite rebuilding his career while loaned to Getafe last term.

A new chapter in Italy looks to be Greenwood’s likeliest best, with Serie A giants Lazio and Juventus both circling.

A move to France also cannot be discounted after David Ornstein confirmed Marseille were exploring a deal. United aim to collect around £30m for the left-footer.

But unquestionably the biggest shock would come by way of Rashford leaving his boyhood club.

Rashford endured a miserable campaign last year and a move to PSG where the winger would take the place vacated by Kylian Mbappe has been talked up.

Man Utd won’t push Rashford out, though would consider a sale if bids in the £70m region are received.

Adding fuel to the fire were recent claims made by HITC that Rashford and Erik ten Hag’s relationship is strained. The reported issues relate to several disciplinary breaches by Rashford during Ten Hag’s tenure.

Rashford is among Man Utd’s top earners, pocketing £325,000-per-week. As a homegrown player, the proceeds from his sale would represent pure profit on the books and allow Man Utd to spend heavily on new recruits.

According to a fresh update from the Manchester Evening News, Rashford’s future is a subject that will soon come to a head and finding a resolution will be among Ashworth’s first tasks.

English star signs new contract

One English star certain to still be a Man Utd player next season is Tom Heaton.

The veteran goalkeeper saw his contract expire on June 30, though both he and United saw fit to continue their relationship.

Man Utd officially announced on Tuesday that the 38-year-old has signed a one-year extension that will keep him in Manchester for the 2024/25 season.

