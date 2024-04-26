Ruthless Ratcliffe ready to sell Man Utd quartet if they refuse to accept pay cuts

A remarkable report has claimed Manchester United will entertain offers for four high profile first-team stars unless they sign contract extensions on reduced terms.

A summer of great change is on the cards at Old Trafford. New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has wasted no time overhauling Man Utd’s hierarchy. Omar Berrada is the new CEO and Jason Wilcox has replaced Darren Fletcher as the technical director.

According to the Athletic’s David Ornstein, United’s raid on Newcastle for sporting director Dan Ashworth will go to arbitration after the clubs were unable to agree a suitable compensation fee.

Erik ten Hag’s position as manager is under a serious cloud, while the Dutchman’s underperforming squad is set to be gutted.

Numerous reports over recent days have listed over a dozen first-team stars who could depart United at season’s end.

Sofyan Amrabat will be returned to Fiorentina once his underwhelming loan stint concludes. Elsewhere, Tom Heaton, Brandon Williams, Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial are all out of contract this summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, permanent offers will be entertained for the likes of Alvaro Fernandez, Donny van de Beek, Hannibal Mejbri, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Facundo Pellistri. Antony is another who TEAMtalk has learned can leave if suitable bids are lodged.

According to a fresh update from ESPN, a further four stars could be booted out of Old Trafford if they don’t pen new deals on reduced wages.

The quartet in question are Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Scott McTominay.

Why Man Utd ultimatum makes perfect sense

The one thing those four have in common is their respective contracts are all due to expire at the end of next season. In Maguire and McTominay’s cases, United hold options for an extra 12 months.

Nonetheless, the futures of all four stars at Old Trafford are coming to a crossroads. If any of the quartet aren’t inclined to sign new deals then a sale this summer to ensure Man Utd can extract maximum value makes perfect sense.

ESPN added the foursome ‘could leave for suitable offers [this summer] unless they’re prepared to sign new contracts on reduced terms.’

None of the quartet are guaranteed starters at Old Trafford. Diogo Dalot is favoured over Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back, while McTominay has been in and out of the starting eleven all season.

Lisandro Martinez is United’s only sure thing at centre-half when the Argentine is fit. Ten Hag has chopped and changed between Varane, Maguire, Lindelof and Evans in Martinez’s various absences this term.

Ratcliffe is understood to be keen on slashing United’s gigantic wage bill. While the four players named by ESPN aren’t among the club’s top earners, Man Utd’s alleged ultimatum would make sense given they are squad players at best.

