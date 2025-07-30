Luke Shaw has hailed the ruthless decisions made by Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim this summer in a veiled dig at some of his exiled teammates, while he also has full confidence that a refreshed squad can challenge for the Premier League title.

The Red Devils endured a nightmare season last time around, losing almost half of their games as they finished 15th in the Premier League table and also missed out on Champions League football after losing the Europa League final to Tottenham.

Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag in November but failed to arrest an alarming Man Utd slide as his players failed to fully adapt to his stringent tactical demands.

The rebuilding job has now begun though, with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo brought in to revitalise a blunt attack, although the search for a new No.9 remains ongoing.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins now appear to be the main frontrunners in that regard, with head of recruitment Christopher Vivell being tipped to play a critical role in luring the former to Old Trafford.

However, while there is plenty of focus on incomings at United, Amorim has also been ruthless when it comes to players he no longer wants around the first-team squad.

Marcus Rashford has already been shipped off to Barcelona on loan, while the quartet of Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia were all left out of the club’s tour to the United States.

And Shaw has appeared to suggest that weeding out players Amorim no longer needs has given a new dynamic to the current group.

Speaking on the club’s American tour, the England left-back was full of praise for Amorim’s no-nonsense approach and ruthless streak, saying: “His mentality, his demands, he’s tough on the group. He leaves no stone unturned. I think there’s no stragglers in this group any more.

“Everyone has to put the team first. He’s made that very clear. He’s picking the team on how he feels will be best for the team and that’s his choice.

“We as players are fully behind him and what he wants to implement. We feel like a real team, the group is so together that’s something we need to keep us more as a family and make sure we’re driving in the same direction.”

🔴 DIVE DEEPER ⚫

The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window: Viktor Gyokeres into top 10

Every completed Man Utd transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Rejuvenated Shaw going nowhere as big title claim made

Shaw, meanwhile, fully believes that United can challenge at the very top of the Premier League table under Amorim, despite their woeful campaign last time around, and has also addresseed his own future.

He added: “The aim has to be winning the Premier League. I know people will be questioning me for saying it after last season but it has to be that and it’s not just me that thinks that.

“The manager probably wouldn’t see it in the press but we all have to have the same beliefs and ambitions and that family feeling together and we’ll strive for the same thing.”

Shaw’s own future has also been the subject of speculation over the course of the last week, with reports claiming he was on the verge of quitting after the summer signing of teenager Diego Leon.

However, the 30-year-old, is ready for a bounce-back year at Old Trafford, adding: “Last year was awful, I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.

“I’ve got to put it behind me now and focus on what’s coming up, what’s in the future. My expectations are that I can stay fit and give the manager an option for whatever he may need.”

More Man Utd news: Shock Newcastle swoop / Spurs eye double Old Trafford deal

🔴⚫ Man Utd spy SHOCK signing of Newcastle star as Benjamin Sesko battle intensifies

🔴⚫ Tottenham eye game-changing double Man Utd raid for £125m duo – report

🔴⚫ Man Utd told why Sesko deal must be SCRAPPED as Rio Ferdinand picks ‘guaranteed’ alternative

VOTE – Is Ruben Amorim actually any better than Erik ten Hag?