‘Ruthless’ Man Utd urged to sell squad leader, as Ratcliffe targets Englishman starring abroad

Manchester United have been told to be more ‘ruthless’ in the transfer window and axe Harry Maguire, while Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly eyeing an Englishman playing for Belgian side Gent.

Maguire was heavily linked with a move away from Man Utd last summer after being stripped of the captaincy by manager Erik ten Hag. West Ham United were interested in both the centre-back and his Man Utd team-mate Scott McTominay, but they ultimately did not manage to sign either player.

It was claimed that West Ham had agreed a £30million fee with Man Utd for Maguire, but he later stated that there was not the actual opportunity to join the Irons.

Maguire showed brilliant mental strength to bounce back from an eventful summer and re-establish himself as a regular starter for Ten Hag when fit last season. The defender put in numerous top performances and would have likely started for England at Euro 2024 too if he had not picked up a calf injury.

Despite Maguire’s return to form, and his importance in the Man Utd dressing room, reports suggest that club chief Ratcliffe could sell him before the transfer window closes on Friday August 30.

Indeed, on Wednesday it was claimed that Ratcliffe is looking to offload Maguire and several other players who have cost Man Utd a whopping £320m over the years.

Dwight Yorke, who scored 66 goals in 152 games for Man Utd between 1998 and 2002, has now given his verdict on the 31-year-old England star.

“Harry Maguire could sit out the last year of his contract and know he’s going to play at some point due to injuries, but United really need to be ruthless and get rid of him,” the former striker said in a new interview.

Man Utd latest: Maguire out, Brown in?

“They have Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and Leny Yoro, but Harry Maguire is in the position that he doesn’t have to go anywhere if he doesn’t want to.

“The opportunity has passed to get rid of him because he so desperately wanted to be at Euro 2024 and he would have done anything to play. That was the time to move him so he could get regular football. So that opportunity passed and he’s still there.”

Sources have previously confirmed to TEAMtalk that an offer of £35m would be enough to sign Maguire, with several Premier League clubs keeping tabs on him.

While Maguire might be ditched by the Old Trafford club, Ratcliffe has identified Gent’s Archie Brown as a summer transfer target, as per journalist Graeme Bailey.

Brown was born in Birmingham and came through Derby County’s academy before heading abroad in July 2021.

Man Utd’s INEOS owners are well aware of Brown’s ability, as he shone for one of their other clubs, Lausanne, between 2021 and 2023.

The 22-year-old joined Gent last year and has gone on to make 41 appearances for the club, chipping in with four assists.

Brown, who formerly represented England at U20 level, is emerging as one of Gent’s most exciting young talents and he has resultantly appeared on Man Utd’s radar.

Ratcliffe is on the hunt for a new left-back who can provide cover and competition for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, and Brown would be a cheap solution. Plus, if he reaches his great potential then Man Utd could have a fantastic player for the future.

