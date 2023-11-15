Ruthless Sir Jim Ratcliffe to axe two more major Man Utd figures as first casualty is named

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is making huge changes to the structure of Manchester United with two more major figureheads at the club expected to follow chief executive Richard Arnold out the Old Trafford exit door.

The British billionaire has bought 25% of the Glazers’ shares in Manchester United, with the deal expected to officially confirmed in the coming days. And while the 71-year-old’s £1.4bn investment is not the full-blown takeover many supporters will have hoped for, it still does offer hope that a bright new era is to get underway at Old Trafford.

United are not the first football, or indeed, sports team Ratcliffe and his INEOS company have invested in. Indeed, they purchased the cycling franchise Team Sky in 2019, while also have a six-year sponsorship agreement with the New Zealand All-Blacks.

Perhaps INEOS are best know, however, for their investment in Formula One side, Mercedes GP, where they are principal partners.

United is not Ratcliffe’s first forray into the footballing world either. Indeed, his company owns Nice – currently riding high in Ligue 1 – and Swiss outfit FC Lausanne-Sport.

And with Nice now looking like the side most likely to push PSG for Ligue 1 title glory this season, Ratcliffe hopes to impact some of that success to spark a renaissance at United too.

Indeed, Ratcliffe is likely to take charge of United’s transfer dealings, with all incomings and outgoings set to be overseen by him.

To kick things off, Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk reported that a deals for a €40m defender and a teenager winger were slotted to go through in the January window.

United’s new minority shareholder, however, is also planning a major shake-up behind the scenes too.

Richard Arnold issues statement after leaving Man Utd

And the first casualty of his era was confirmed on Wednesday morning when it was revealed that chief executive Richard Arnold would be stepping down after 16 years at the club, though just shy of two years as chief executive.

In the interim, the club has placed General counsel Patrick Stewart in the role until a permanent successor is found.

In a statement on the club’s official website, Arnold spoke of his honour at serving United for so many years.

“It has been an incredible privilege to serve this great football club for the past 16 years,” said Arnold, 52.

“Through highs and lows, the constant has been the dedication of our employees and fans. I would like to thank all of them for their loyalty and commitment, and wish everyone associated with the club the very best for the future.”

Co-chairman Joel Glazer also placed on record his appreciation of Arnold, stating: “I would like to thank Richard for his outstanding service to Manchester United over the past 16 years, and wish him all the best for his future endeavours.

“We are fortunate to be able to call on the deep knowledge and experience of Patrick Stewart to provide interim stability and continuity as we embark on a search for a new permanent CEO.”

Arnold’s interim replacement, Stewart, commented: “Together with my leadership team colleagues, my job will be to ensure that the club’s foundations remain stable while we embrace changes that can make us stronger over the long term, on and off the pitch, and to support the search for a new permanent CEO.”

John Murtough tipped to follow Arnold out at Man Utd

Arnold took his role as United’s figurehead seriously and has been forced to deal with some difficult issues during his time in charge.

It was his regime that took the decision to appoint Erik ten Hag as manager, with his rein a real mixed bag in the 16 months so far.

He also had to contend with the storm that arose after Cristiano Ronaldo’s venomous TV interview with Piers Morgan that ultimately led to the legendary star’s contract termination.

And he also stepped into the role not long after Mason Greenwood’s arrest for a serious of sexual offences, which were ultimately dropped, but still led to the player’s loan exit at Old Trafford.

However, once Ratcliffe’s purchase into United was agreed, there was a general feeling that Arnold would be on borrowed time.

Now that has transpired, but it seems he’s not going to be the last high-profile exit at the club in the coming weeks and months.

Indeed, the Daily Mirror claims that there are also ‘major doubts’ over the futures of United football director John Murtough and director of football operations David Harrison.

Major shake-up at Man Utd on the cards

United have spent over £1bn on players since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, with the club enjoying little success in that period.

And amid suggestions that Ratcliffe has been left unhappy at the wasted millions by the club, the British businessman is set to oversee all transfer activities going forwards.

To kick things off, it’s reported Ratcliffe has told a £169m trio they can leave United as soon as the January window opens.

Per the Mirror, a big shake-up of that transfer department is now set to progress quickly. It’s reported that Sir Dave Brailsford – most famous for his achievements with British cycling – is set for a prominent role, though his official position is yet to be determined.

And there also suggestions that Ratcliffe will also find a role in his set-up for Paul Mitchell, the 42-year-old Englishman who is currently sporting director at Monaco.

