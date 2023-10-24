Ruthless Ten Hag tipped to axe Man Utd superstar who ‘hasn’t even been doing the basics right’

Erik ten Hag could drop a Manchester United superstar in the upcoming derby against Manchester City, with one observer explaining why the ruthless call would be justified.

It’s been feast or famine for Man Utd in the early going this season, with the club yet to draw a single game thus far. The Red Devils have won six and lost six from their 12 matches across all competitions.

United were victorious last time out when overcoming Sheffield United via a 2-1 scoreline at Bramall Lane. United secured the win in the absence of regular starter Casemiro.

The Brazilian – a £70m signing from Real Madrid in 2022 – missed the contest while recovering from an ankle injury sustained on international duty with Brazil.

However, had Casemiro been fit, Ten Hag would’ve faced an almighty selection decision given Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay’s fine form.

Casemiro has looked a shadow of his former self this season and is struggling to adequately shield his defensive line.

The 31-year-old has made a significant impact at the other end of the pitch, notching four goals this season. However, it’s his inability to thwart opposing attacks that is causing concern.

In the final match before the international break, Ten Hag hooked Casemiro at half time in favour of Christian Eriksen. United were 1-0 down to Brentford at the time and went on to win 2-1 thanks to an injury-time brace from McTominay.

Explaining the call, Ten Hag said post-match: “I wanted more football, one who brings passing, distribution, link-up play so I thought bring in Christian Eriksen for [Casemiro].”

Casemiro has returned to training after overcoming his minor ankle issue. He may feature in tonight’s crunch Champions League clash with Danish side Copenhagen.

However, according to renowned journalist Steve Bates, Ten Hag could axe Casemiro next Sunday when Man City visit Old Trafford for the first Manchester derby of the season.

Casemiro too easy to play against?

Writing for GiveMeSport, Bates stated: “This season has highlighted the need for younger, quicker legs around [Casemiro] with alarming stats showing that he’s an easy player for opponents to run past.

“Lately, though, Casemiro hasn’t even been doing the basics right and his game has been littered with mistakes in and out of possession.”

It’s acknowledged Ten Hag has been unafraid to make big decisions as United boss so far. Ousting Cristiano Ronaldo, replacing David de Gea, stripping Harry Maguire of the captaincy and freezing out Jadon Sancho are just four examples.

Benching Casemiro in the Manchester derby would be another brave call, though is one Bates suggests will be under serious consideration at Old Trafford.

“When he arrived at United the more experienced Casemiro – who won five Champions Leagues in his time at Real Madrid – was a player could give Rodri a run for his money,” continued Bates.

“Now though, the Brazilian is sweating on his place in the team against City – and that decision could be one of the biggest calls ten Hag has had to make in his time at Old Trafford.”

