Man Utd confirm departure of ‘legend’ Van Nistelrooy plus three other coaches following Amorim arrival

Manchester United have announced that Ruud van Nistelrooy and three other members of their coaching staff have left Old Trafford, with Ruben Amorim looking to kickstart a new era.

Van Nistelrooy took charge of four games for Man Utd, having been named as interim manager after the sacking of Erik ten Hag. He helped United regain a winning attitude, as they won three out of those four matches, but there has been uncertainty surrounding his position ever since Amorim agreed to become Ten Hag’s long-term replacement.

In a club statement, United have confirmed that Van Nistelrooy has departed alongside fellow coaches Rene Hake, Jelle ten Rouwelaar and Pieter Morel.

United wished all four ‘well for the future’ and sent a heartfelt message to former striker Van Nistelrooy.

‘Ruud is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend,’ it read.

‘We are grateful for his contribution and the way in which he has approached his role throughout his time with the club. He will always be very welcome at Old Trafford.’

Both the United fans and players had been eager for the 48-year-old to stay given his reputation as a top coach and his passion for the club.

However, this was always unlikely as Van Nistelrooy has publicly spoken of his desire to become a full-time manager once again.

Having Van Nistelrooy at United would have put Amorim’s authority in question.

The announcement comes after Amorim landed in England to officially begin his role as United’s new boss.

The Portuguese has been pictured speaking with several members of the club’s hierarchy, including sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox.

Amorim’s backroom staff has yet to be announced, and United state this will happen ‘in due course’.

Not only have the Red Devils matched Amorim’s €10million (£8.3m / $10.6m) release clause, they have paid an extra €1m for four members of his Sporting CP setup.

They are first-team coaches Carlos Fernandes, Adelio Candido and Emanuel Ferro, goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital and sports scientist Paulo Barreira.

Meanwhile, football finance expert Stefan Borson has given his verdict on how much money Amorim may have to spend at United in January.

There have been concerns that United firing and hiring managers has used up nearly all of their January budget, though Borson has quashed such speculation.

One player United are known to be keen on is Alphonso Davies, whose Bayern Munich contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

But TEAMtalk can reveal Barcelona are in a strong position to sign the left-back first, as he would be open to reuniting with manager Hansi Flick.

