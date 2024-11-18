Ruud van Nistelrooy was devastated he was not able to remain at Manchester United

Ruud van Nistelrooy is reportedly ‘devastated’ that he could not stay at Manchester United, as his friend and former colleague Andre Ooijer revealed his “love” for the club saw him give up other jobs.

Van Nistelrooy worked has way quickly up the United pecking order. Joining Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff in the summer, a few months later, the former Red Devils striker was taking charge of the club himself.

Van Nistelrooy took charge of four games – three wins and a draw – and knew his time in the top job was only to be brief, with Ruben Amorim quickly appointed after Ten Hag’s sacking.

He was hopeful of being able to remain part of Amorim’s coaching staff, and as per the Daily Mirror, was left ‘devastated’ when the new boss decided there was no space for him, choosing to solely work with staff he already knows.

His friend, Ooijer, revealed Van Nistelrooy’s true thoughts when speaking to the outlet.

“Ruud wanted to stay as assistant. He would have said something if he wasn’t interested in working with Amorim. Ruud has had the chance to be manager or head coach at other clubs, but he deliberately did not take those jobs because he wanted to work at the club he loves most,” he said.

“Don’t forget Ruud did really well at United, a draw against Chelsea and victories in the other three matches. You could tell the fans liked him so much. You only had to watch how they reacted to him after his last match. He did so well under difficult circumstances.

“He has stayed unbeaten as a manager. If Amorim does not get the right results in the first few games, the crowd could start calling again for Ruud.”

Van Nistelrooy aiming for top job

Van Nistelrooy admitted of late that he was aiming for the top job at United, responding “of course” when asked if he’d take it on full-time.

He has done his stock no harm with his spell there, so in the future, the job could come up for him, but at the moment, another Premier League job is apparently beckoning.

However, Simon Jordan does not feel he did enough at United to prove he is worthy, given the strength of opponents he faced.

In any case, Amorim coaching staff has been confirmed since Van Nistelrooy’s exit, with Carlos Fernandes, Emanuel Ferro, Adelio Candido, Jorge Vital and former Liverpool and Arsenal man Paulo Barreira joining him at Old Trafford.

United forward Marcus Rashford has been slammed for turning up at a New York Knicks game of late, with it being suggested he has “lost all interest” in football.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old defender Harry Amass will not be sold, despite Aston Villa wanting him, as United don’t want to lose one of their brightest academy talents.

The club will also offer Paul Pogba their training facilities to help him get back up to speed ahed of his return to football in March 2025.

United have been given hope of signing Alphonso Davies, given his agent has denied talk of an agreement with Real Madrid.

Van Nistelrooy United timeline

July 11 – Van Nistelrooy joins United as part of Ten Hag’s coaching staff.

October 28 – Ten Hag is sacked with United 14th in the Premier League, leading to Van Nistelrooy being named interim manager.

October 30 – Van Nistelrooy takes charge of his first United game, where they thrash Leicester 5-2 in the League Cup.

November 3 – United draw their first Premier League game under Van Nistelrooy, holding fourth-placed Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

November 7 – United win their first Europa League game of the season, with Van Nistelrooy overseeing a 2-0 victory over PAOK.

November 11 – Van Nistelrooy’s departure from United is confirmed after Amorim makes it clear he wants to retain only his current staff.