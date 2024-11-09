Ruud van Nistelrooy has revealed his desire to manage Manchester United on a full-time basis, ahead of a meeting with the club’s next manager Ruben Amorim.

Van Nistelrooy has been Manchester United‘s interim manager since Erik ten Hag was sacked on October 28. The United assistant only took up his post in July, before being thrust into the manager’s chair with United 14th in the league.

And after two wins and a draw in three games, Van Nistelrooy has revealed his desire to be United’s manager full-time.

Asked in a press conference if he’d like to take the position at some point, the Dutchman said: “Of course.”

“I thought this through well when I made the decision to come to United as assistant coach, I thought that through.

“I knew that coming to Manchester United was for me a special occasion where I felt I wanted to be part of this journey with the club also in an assistant role.

“The connection with the fans is there, there’s a good feeling that we can turn things around. That’s what is happening at the moment. Of course football being football, especially in top flight football, results are necessary and the Sunday game in that is a big one.

“It was very important after I took over to stabilise the ship with results. All of sudden we’re three games further in that. It passes so quickly and the last one, that’s the one also where it will mean a lot.”

Van Nistelrooy, who has a contract until the end of next season as a manager, is set to meet new boss Amorim soon with his role likely to be discussed, with the manager bringing his own coaching staff with him when he joins on November 11.

Van Nistelrooy has always wanted to manage

Van Nistelrooy’s last job was managing PSV Eindhoven, working through the ranks of their sides after having assistant positions with the Dutch national side.

Before United called, he was keen to stay in management, and will play the long game to see if that comes at Old Trafford.

“Before I came to United I was looking to manage, no doubt about that. When United came in with this opportunity, for me, it was a fantastic opportunity.” he said.

“I wanted to be here and I put that [management ambitions] aside. For me, that was a deliberate decision to come here and help out. I just want to stay and do the same thing and, for me, that’s my focus for the moment.”

Van Nistelrooy United timeline

July 11 – Van Nistelrooy joins United as part of Ten Hag’s coaching staff.

October 28 – Ten Hag is sacked with United 14th in the Premier League, leading to Van Nistelrooy being named interim manager.

October 30 – Van Nistelrooy takes charge of his first United game, where they thrash Leicester 5-2 in the League Cup.

November 3 – United draw their first Premier League game under Van Nistelrooy, holding fourth-placed Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

November 7 – United win their first Europa League game of the season, with Van Nistelrooy overseeing a 2-0 victory over PAOK.