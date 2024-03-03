Man Utd ‘said no’ to exit of failed Ten Hag signing; Romano says situation is ‘open’ amid Barcelona, Juventus links

Sofyan Amrabat has endured a difficult time at Manchester United since joining the club on a season-long loan from Fiorentina last summer.

The Morocco international, who was sensational during the 2022 World Cup, has started just seven games in the Premier League this season.

Reports suggest that Man Utd have already decided against triggering the £21.4m buy option clause in Amrabat’s loan deal and he will therefore leave Old Trafford in the summer.

However, according to respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder’s lacklustre form hasn’t put off the likes of Barcelona and Juventus, who competed with Man Utd for his signature back in September.

Romano claims that the two European giants approached the Red Devils about signing Amrabat on a new loan until the end of the season.

Man Utd rejected Barcelona and Juventus’ advances, though, as they didn’t think they would be able to bring in a replacement for him at short notice.

This is despite the fact that Erik ten Hag doesn’t seem to trust him enough to give him a consistent spot in his starting XI.

Romano sheds light on the future of Sofyan Amrabat

Romano has given a big update on Amrabat’s future. He suggests that contrary to reports, Man Utd are yet to make a final decision on the player.

“I’ve seen many reports about Sofyan Amrabat’s future as he’s on loan at Manchester United from Fiorentina, with a buy option for the summer of €20m,” he told Caught Offside.

“At the moment, there has not been any communication from United to the player side about their decision.

“This will be decided later, it remains open. They already paid a big loan fee for Amrabat, so let’s see how they will decide to proceed.

“What I can say is that in January there were two clubs asking about the possibility to break the loan from Fiorentina to United, and to sign Amrabat on a new loan from January until the end of the season.

“My information is that the clubs were Juventus and Barcelona, but United said no.

“Barca, you may remember, already wanted Amrabat a year ago, but it was a no from United.

“There was no intention from United to break that loan in the middle of the season, but let’s see what the club will decide by the end of the campaign.”

With that in mind, Amrabat will have no shortage of options should he leave Man Utd. If he wants to stay at Old Trafford, he will have to prove his worth in what remains of the season.

