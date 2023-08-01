Sale of ‘one of the worst signings’ in Man Utd history takes shape, as UCL club swoop

A much maligned Man Utd player is the subject of ‘formal contact’ from a Champions League club, and his exit would pave the way for Erik ten Hag to make signing number four, per reports.

ESPN reported in mid-July that Man Utd’s summer budget is somewhat restricted thanks to the mistakes made in the Ed Woodward era. Examples cited included making David de Gea the world’s highest paid goalkeeper on £375,000-a-week. Elsewhere, paying £73m for Jadon Sancho despite no rival interest and forking out £40m for Donny van de Beek were mentioned.

Regarding the latter, it’s fair to say the Dutchman’s stint at Old Trafford has been nothing short of disastrous.

Indeed, the Dutchman’s natural position is as a central attacking midfielder and that role at Old Trafford belongs to Bruno Fernandes.

As such, and combined with a spate of injuries and poor form when afforded rare chances, Van de Beek has racked up just 60 appearances for United in three years.

Just two goals and two assists have been notched in that time, while a brief loan spell at Everton saw Van de Beek fare no better.

Not even the arrival of Ten Hag who managed Van de Beek at Ajax has reversed his fortunes.

Those factors then combined to see Van de Beek branded ‘one of the worst signings in the history of Manchester United’ by the Spanish media when reporting on a potential exit this summer.

On that front, Fabrizio Romano claimed in late-June that Van de Beek is exploring his options in the market.

The Dutchman was reportedly offered to Jose Mourinho’s Roma, though the Italian outfit elected to pass.

LaLiga switch opened up by David Silva

Instead, a surprise move to LaLiga side Real Sociedad has come into focus. La Real’s interest stems from the recent retirement of Man City legend, David Silva.

The classy playmaker recently hung up his boots after suffering an ACL injury. Rather than go through the rigours of recovery aged 37, Silva called time on his career.

But with La Real in next season’s Champions League thanks to their fourth-placed finish in LaLiga, a direct replacement who can make things happen is required.

Transfer guru Romano reported La Real had held talks with Van de Beek regarding personal terms last week.

According to a fresh update from the journalist, La Real have now opened discussions with Man Utd.

Romano tweeted the Spanish side have made “formal contact” with the Red Devils and “approached Man Utd today for Donny van de Beek.”

The two clubs are now discussing the formula and terms of a deal, with Romano stressing any agreement hinges on the conditions decided by United.

Van de Beek can unlock Amrabat deal

While not stated in the update, prior reports in Spain claimed a loan with an option to buy was under consideration.

From United’s perspective, a permanent sale that will help facilitate a move for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat is preferred.

United must sell a player or two from Fred, Scott McTominay and Van de Beek before moving for the Moroccan.

A loan deal for Van de Beek would not aid Man Utd’s pursuit of Amrabat and as such, they’ll likely attempt to steer La Real towards a permanent buy.

READ MORE: Ten Hag fuels remarkable Man Utd return, with former star in line to sign one-year deal