The ability of Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has come under fire, amid the Argentine’s intensifying links with Manchester United.

Pochettino is the frontrunner to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the former striker’s sacking on Sunday. Recent reports suggest Pochettino is hoping to fulfil his dream of managing the 13-time English champions.

The 49-year-old’s family still lives in England, thanks to his tenure at Spurs between 2014 and 2019. This is one of a number of reasons why Pochettino may return to the Prem.

ESPN claim that Man Utd have made their first official approach for his services. It was pushed back by PSG – the French giants do not want to lose Pochettino, especially during the season.

But United’s executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, is likely to be undeterred by the refusal. He knows of Pochettino’s desire to manage the club, and could return with a huge financial package to offer PSG.

Amid the uncertainty, PSG’s campaign continues. Indeed, they travel to Manchester on Wednesday evening to face United’s rivals City in the Champions League.

Ahead of the match, former Arsenal and City ace Samir Nasri spoke about Pochettino. He focused in on the coach’s recent comments about commanding a squad full of highly-expectant stars.

“For the moment, I do not see a Pochettino style in Paris as there could have been in Tottenham or even Southampton, teams that he was able to make play in a beautiful way,” Nasri said (via Sport Witness).

“With PSG, he’s grasping, he still hasn’t found the right formula, he doesn’t know which system to really play in.

“I don’t understand why he hasn’t started to field a three-way defence, for example. There are a lot of things I see that are a little bit inconsistent. And it’s a little too easy to say that it is not his project, to clear oneself in case of failure.”

Nasri went on to speak about Pochettino’s recent remarks, and whether they could be part of an exit strategy.

“As luck would have it, Solskjaer was fired three days later and his name was found all over England as a possible future Manchester United manager.”

Pochettino inexperienced with major stars – Nasri

On the possibility of Zinedine Zidane replacing Pochettino at PSG, Nasri continued: “Without disrespecting Tottenham, there was no star in his day. It’s easier to be heard.

“When in a locker room there are only internationals, there is a lot of ego. You have to be an alpha male to be respected.”

Zidane immediately became a United target once Solskjaer had left. But the Frenchman has moved to distance himself from the rumours. He apparently wants to take over at PSG or the French national team next.

United’s next game is a league clash against Chelsea on Sunday at 16:30.

