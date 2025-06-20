Jadon Sancho could be the subject of a bidding war this summer as interest continues to grow in the Manchester United flop.

The England international left Borussia Dortmund for Man Utd in 2021 for £73 million (€85m, $98m) but he has proven to be one of their worst signings in recent history.

Sancho’s decline was perfectly summed up when Chelsea declined to sign the winger for £25m (€29m, $33.7m) after spending this season on loan at Stamford Bridge. Instead, they opted to pay a £5m penalty fee NOT to recruit him.

It seems the former Dortmund loanee will head for the Old Trafford exit door this summer but it appears that the 25-year-old will not be short of suitors.

According to Sky Sports, Juventus have explored the conditions of a deal for Sancho, and Serie A champions Napoli are also interested in his services – but he will need to take a pay cut to join them.

The report adds that United value the Englishman at around £25m but TEAMtalk sources have revealed that they want approximately £30m (€35m, $40.4m) before letting him leave.

We understand that Saudi Pro League teams are also keeping tabs on the wideman, with sides in the Middle East more than capable of meeting his lofty salary demands.

Sancho faces uncertain future

Sancho scored just 12 goals and added a meagre six assists in 83 appearances in all competitions for United. So it may have surprised some that Chelsea wanted to bring him to the west London outfit, although ultimately they passed up the chance of a permanent deal.

His return of five goals and 10 assists in 41 games was not enough to encourage Enzo Maresca’s side to take a punt on him and now a Red Devils departure seems on the cards – one year before his contract expires.

Sancho has reportedly given his approval to sealing a Napoli switch, but he has also been linked with Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

If he did head to Naples, he could line up alongside former United team-mate Scott McTominay, who was named Serie A player of the season after guiding his team to the league title.

Incidentally, Dortmund have ruled out bringing Sancho back to the Bundesliga giants for a third time, according to sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

He said last week: “There is always contact with Jadon in one way or another because we have a long-standing relationship with him. Currently, Jadon is not a topic for us. We have different priorities at present, and it seems that the name Jadon Sancho has been played up more in the media than actually discussed internally.”

