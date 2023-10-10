Sancho rages at Ten Hag favouritism towards teammate, as Man Utd make humbling January call

A major factor in the broken relationship between Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag has come to light, while Manchester United have made a humbling exit decision ahead of the winter window, per reports.

Sancho remains frozen out at Man Utd amid an ongoing dispute with his manager. The situation came to a head after Sancho was overlooked for selection to the matchday squad for the Premier League clash with Arsenal on September 3.

Ten Hag suggested Sancho was ignored due to a lack of application in training. That was strongly refuted by the player who effectively branded his manager a liar in a scathing and subsequently deleted social media post.

Various outlets all claimed Sancho could be brought back in from the cold if he simply apologised to his manager. However, the 23-year-old seemingly has no intention of backing down and is firmly in the belief he’s not the one in the wrong.

Now, according to Football Transfers, a key factor behind the discontent has come to light.

Perceived Antony favouritism rankles Sancho

The online outlet stated that from Sancho’s perspective, ‘the crux of the issue’ is the favouritism Ten Hag shows towards fellow winger Antony.

The Brazilian was an initial £82m signing from Ajax in 2022 and despite failing to meet expectations, is practically a guaranteed starter at Old Trafford when fit and available.

Antony’s first 50 matches for the Red Devils have produced just eight goals and three assists. For context, Sancho’s record is just as underwhelming, with the ex-Borussia Dortmund winger scoring 12 and assisting six in 82 matches for the club.

However, the key difference is that while Sancho rarely gets a look-in, Antony retains the faith of Ten Hag.

Football Transfers add Sancho’s nose has been put out of joint by Antony continually being selected ‘no matter how badly he plays or how many mistakes he makes’. In fact, the phrase ‘golden child’ is even used in reference to how Sancho thinks Ten Hag views Antony.

The report concludes Antony’s arrival is the spark that ignited Sancho’s downfall at Manchester United.

Man Utd to take financial hit in January exit

On the subject of what the future holds for Sancho, the Daily Mail recently brought news of United now being open to a mid-season loan exit if that’s the only way they can rid Sancho from their books.

In an even more humbling development for the player, the Mail stated Man Utd are even prepared to subsiside part of the player’s £300,000-a-week wages, such is their desire to oust him from Manchester.

A return to Dortmund has been touted, while Juventus have also drawn links in recent days.

