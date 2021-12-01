A Manchester United star who looked lost under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been tipped to become a ‘central figure’ under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

The experienced German, 63, will lead Manchester United until the end of the season. At that point, Rangnick will move upstairs into a consultancy role.

But in the meantime, Rangnick faces an uphill struggle to turn United’s fortunes on the pitch around.

The Red Devils looked disinterested and disheartened at times under Solskjaer, with a perceived lack of effort earning the ire of club legend Roy Keane on multiple occasions.

If Rangnick’s reputation is anything to go by, a lack of effort won’t be tolerated. Indeed, his preferred high intensity pressing style will fail if individuals aren’t at full tilt.

That may spell trouble for Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portuguese not known for his efforts when out of possession.

That is the view from Germany where Rangnick established his name, per Frankfurter Rundschau journalist Hendrik Buchheister.

Buchheister questioned whether the 36-year-old icon will meet Rangnick’s requirements of pressing from the front, though did acknowledge his goals output will be difficult to ignore.

But while Ronaldo may have to become more accustomed to spells on the bench, one player tipped to move in the opposite direction is Jadon Sancho.

Sancho to become ‘central figure’ under Rangnick

Sancho laboured under Solskjaer, failing to notch a single goal or assist under the Norwegian. His form was so poor that the £73m signing was left as an unused substitute in three of Solskjaer’s last seven league matches in charge.

But under Michael Carrick, Sancho bagged his first and second goals for the club, and Buchheister suggested his return to form will continue under Rangnick.

The ex-Dortmund winger is described as ‘well suited’ to Rangnick’s demands and could find a permanent place in his preferred 4-2-2-2 formation.

Furthermore, Buchheister noted he expects Sancho to become a ‘central figure’ under United’s new manager.

