Man Utd now considering signing Norwegian midfielder whose ‘dream’ is to play for Liverpool

Manchester United are considering a move to bring Sander Berge to Old Trafford, according to a reliable source, as previous links between the Fulham midfielder and Liverpool come to light.

Man Utd have already struck a deal with Atalanta for Ederson Silva and are now planning to sign at least another midfielder in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk has reported that Man Utd are in contact to sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United.

Former Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, too, is on the radar of Man Utd, who have decided not to pursue a deal for Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson because of the £130million asking price.

A new name has now emerged on Man Utd’s radar, with The Athletic reporting that Fulham and Norway international midfielder Berge is now being considered by the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS.

Berge has established himself as one of the most consistent and most reliable defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

A regular for Fulham, Berge, who is part of the Norway squad at the 2026 World Cup, is under contract at the London club until the summer of 2029, with the Premier League outfit having the option to extend it by another year.

The Athletic has stated: ‘Fulham midfielder Sander Berge is another player that United are now running the rule over as an option.

‘United considered Berge in 2024 when he left Burnley for Fulham, and he has a chance to cap an impressive season at his first World Cup with Norway.

‘Fulham would want to make a profit on the £25m they paid two years ago.’

DON’T MISS: David Ornstein reveals SECRET Marcus Rashford ‘clause’ in Man Utd contract – NOT available to Liverpool

What Sander Berge said about Liverpool

Man Utd and Liverpool are bitter rivals, and the Old Trafford faithful might find it interesting that Berge, now 28, has previously expressed his desire to play for the Reds.

Berga told TV2 in November 2019: “Playing at Anfield is a dream for everyone in the world, and not least for Norwegians. Liverpool are the best team [at the moment] and have the most fans.

“So I could certainly like to play at Anfield as often as possible.”

Jurgen Klopp was also admirer of Berge during his time at Liverpool.

After a Champions League game between Liverpool and KRC Genk, Klopp told Berge, as quoted in The Athletic on December 31, 2020: “You are an interesting player, a very interesting player.”

READ NEXT: Winger REJECTS Man Utd ‘enquiry’ and ‘about to finalise’ Newcastle transfer