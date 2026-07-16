Manchester United are once again discussing Fulham midfielder Sander Berge internally as they continue refining their midfield shortlist, with TEAMtalk understanding the Norway international is emerging as a serious option for Michael Carrick’s squad.

The 28-year-old enhanced his growing reputation with an outstanding World Cup campaign, producing a series of commanding displays as Norway’s midfield anchor after another impressive season in the Premier League with Fulham.

Despite consistently impressing in England, Berge has never had the opportunity to play for one of Europe’s elite clubs.

We understand that could now change.

Sources have confirmed Berge was already included on the extensive midfield shortlist compiled by Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window, with the club planning a significant rebuild in the centre of the park.

Jason Wilcox has led that recruitment process, and after sitting down with Carrick, has identified the need for three central midfielders following Casemiro’s departure at the end of his contract.

United had also planned to cash in on Manuel Ugarte this summer, but the Uruguay international suffered what is expected to be a season-ending knee injury during the World Cup, ensuring the club must now replace him regardless.

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Man Utd have already moved decisively, securing the arrivals of Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

Both players arrive with proven Premier League experience, but TEAMtalk understands Man Utd still want one more midfielder capable of operating as a holding player with the experience to compete immediately in both the Premier League and Champions League.

That search has brought Berge back into focus.

TEAMtalk understands Man Utd now ended their interest in Atalanta’s Ederson after complications surrounding a proposed move and have since reassessed several alternative targets.

Brighton’s Carlos Baleba remains highly admired at Old Trafford, but the Seagulls’ valuation is still viewed as prohibitive.

Contact has also been made for Manu Kone, and, as we exclusively revealed on July 9, the France international is very much on their radar.

Berge, by contrast, is regarded internally as a far more attainable option, though.

Sources indicate Man Utd believe the Fulham midfielder could be signed for less than £40million, making him one of the most attractive value-for-money options currently available.

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TEAMtalk can reveal renewed contact has already been made this month as Man Utd continue their due diligence. However, Berge is far from the only name under consideration.

Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes has come back onto Man Utd’s radar after Atletico Madrid’s interest cooled, though Aston Villa are now on track to win the race for him.

Lille sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi continues to be monitored United, too, despite fierce competition from across Europe.

Kone also remains firmly in the conversation after intermediaries made it clear the France international is keen on a move to England, with Chelsea also interested in him.

Borussia Dortmund’s German star Felix Nmecha is another target that the Red Devils have done work on.

Each candidate offers different qualities, but Berge’s combination of Premier League experience, physical presence and relatively affordable price has ensured his stock continues to rise inside Old Trafford.

With Wilcox and Carrick determined to complete the final piece of Man Utd’s midfield rebuild before the transfer window closes, the race for that last midfield spot remains wide open.

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