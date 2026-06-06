Sandro Tonali is being strongly linked with a move to Man Utd

Manchester United intend to sign Sandro Tonali next after their move for Ederson was verified as ‘100 percent’ done by Fabrizio Romano, while there’s claims of a Mason Greenwood transfer agreement too.

Ederson to Man Utd 100 percent confirmed

Man Utd have sealed their first midfield signing of the summer in the form of Ederson, but he won’t be the last.

The Red Devils agreed a five-year contract (four plus one) when ironing out personal terms with the Atalanta and Brazil ace.

Club-to-club negotiations then ramped up at the beginning of June after Atalanta restructured their hierarchy. An agreement worth €45m (€40.5m plus €4.5m in add-ons) was subsequently struck.

And on Saturday, transfer guru Romano confirmed the final documentation in Ederson’s move to Old Trafford has been completed.

He wrote on X: “Manchester United and Atalanta have now completed all documents for €45m package deal for Ederson.

“All done and player set to sign later on this summer but all agreed with Ederson since May. First signing: 100% confirmed.”

The Sun have since explained why Ederson won’t be registered as an official Man Utd player until July, despite the English transfer window opening on June 15.

READ NEXT: Ederson could be Man Utd’s cheapest and most important midfield buy

Sandro Tonali to Man Utd next?

Man Utd fully intend to sign a second central midfielder, and all being well, a third too.

Newcastle’s Tonali features high on Man Utd’s shortlist, with the trusted Gianluca Di Marzio previously claiming the Italian is actually Michael Carrick’s top choice.

According to the latest from CaughtOffside, Man Utd have selected Tonali as the next player they intend to strike a deal for, and they’re ‘confident’ of doing exactly that.

The same report claims Man Utd are ‘ahead’ of Arsenal and Manchester City as the ‘favourites’ to sign Tonali because their rivals are currently prioritising other targets.

United are also said to be ‘ready’ to offer a package worth £70m-£80m for Tonali, who is ‘likely to leave’ Newcastle this summer.

Newcastle, meanwhile, reportedly value their star man in the middle at a loftier £100m, though that won’t stop Man Utd from asking difficult questions up at St. James’ Park.

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Mason Greenwood ‘agreement’ struck

Former Man Utd forward, Mason Greenwood, has reportedly agreed to join Turkish giant Fenerbahce in a move that greatly benefits the Red Devils.

Greenwood is currently thriving at Marseille who they signed for £26m two summers ago. However, Fener presidential candidate, Hakan Safi, claims personal terms regarding a four-year deal have been finalised with the left-footer.

Club-to-club talks with Marseille are now set to begin, with the Ligue 1 side understood to be asking for around €55m / £47.5m.

If Greenwood were to change clubs this summer, Man Utd would benefit from a financial perspective via a significant sell-on clause.

Trusted reporter Romano explained: “This Mason Greenwood story also has an impact on Manchester United because if you are a fan of the channel on YouTube, you know I have been telling you for some time here that Manchester United have been always interested in this story for Greenwood because they have a heavy sell-on clause included in the deal with Marseille.

“And it is not 5 percent, 7 percent, 10 percent – it’s more than this.

“So, Man Utd are really interested because this could be extra money into Manchester United pockets this summer, if Mason Greenwood leaves Olympique Marseille for consistent money, with Fenerbahce reaching an agreement with the player.

“We will see what happens, with the elections and with Marseille.”