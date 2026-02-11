Man Utd learn two key requirements to seal stunning Sandro Tonali transfer amid £100m valuation claims

Manchester United have a genuine interest in Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, sources have told TEAMtalk, but the Red Devils must wait to discover his appetite for staying in the Premier League

We understand that Man Utd want a Premier League-proven midfielder as part of a double-pronged approach in the market, with plans to sign two players for the centre of the park next season.

Casemiro has already announced that he will leave Man Utd at the end of the season, and the Red Devils are looking for new signings who offer a blend of physicality, experience and athleticism that will allow the team to grow.

Man Utd’s pursuit of Carlos Baleba is well documented and could still become an option if Brighton and Hove Albion lower their £100million (€115m, $137m) valuation closer to the £70m (€80.5m, $95.8m) mark at the end of the season.

Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton are among the other leading targets, but Tonali has emerged as a new name at a time when his Newcastle career is in doubt.

There is a strong chance the Italy international will look to move at the end of this season, although a return to Serie A is also under consideration.

Italian giants Juventus are interested in making him their marquee signing of the year so they can build around him, while there has also been early talk of a return to AC Milan.

Man Utd have Champions League aspirations, and their intent in the market matches that.

We understand that Man Utd have admired Tonali for some time and intend to track the situation in case the opportunity to sign him from Newcastle genuinely opens up.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, has reported Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City’s interest in Tonali, revealing that they have all made contact with the midfielder’s camp.

Tonali’s agent has already revealed that “discussions” will be held with Newcastle over his future later in this season.

While Newcastle have publicly said that they do not want to sell Tonali, Fichajes has claimed that the Magpies want £100million for him.

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, so this valuation has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

However, it is hard to envisage Newcastle selling Tonali on the cheap.

