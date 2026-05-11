Manchester United are planning to make a big offer to bring Sandro Tonali to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to an Italian report, as Newcastle United’s stance on selling the midfielder comes to light.

With Man Utd having secured their place in the Premier League top five this season, the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are now planning for the summer transfer window.

Rebuilding the midfield is a top priority for Man Utd, who have Newcastle star Sandro Tonali on their radar.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has long reported Man Utd’s interest in Tonali.

Sources have told us that Manchester City, too, are interested in a 2026 summer deal for the Italy international midfielder.

We understand that Tonali has interest from Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan, as well, with the 26-year-old midfielder preferring to move back to Italy.

However, it has now emerged in the Italian media that Man Utd are determined to bring the Newcastle star to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

According to TuttoJuve, a Juventus-centric Italian news outlet, Man Utd have made Tonali ‘a top target’ and are ‘ready to make a massive offer to convince the Magpies to let him go’.

Man Utd, who will play in the Champions League next season, ‘have decided to push ahead with’ the ‘acquisition’ of Tonali, and are ‘preparing a full-scale transfer push to secure the Italian midfielder for next season’.

TuttoJuve has added: ‘United’s new technical project, led by Michael Carrick, aims to increase quality, intensity, and balance in the central area of ​​the pitch, and Tonali is considered the perfect candidate to lead the midfield of the future.’

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Newcastle stance on selling Sandro Tonali

Arsenal wanted to sign Tonali from Newcastle on the final day of the January transfer window.

Newcastle subsequently made it clear in public that the Italian was not for sale.

On February 4, Newcastle CEO David Hopkinson told talkSPORT, when asked if Tonali’s agent had offered him to Arsenal: “I have no idea. That’s our answer.

“Eddie got it right, he doesn’t know, I don’t know. Here’s what I do know, he’s a superstar player, he’s under contract here.

“He’s not the only player we had that other clubs would covet, so I think if we get a situation where people aren’t trying to muck about and sew some chaos into the marketplace in order to dislodge our players then we’ve got a real problem.

“Sandro has been a wonderful player, a smile’s on every day I see him, I believe he’s happy here and we’re certainly happy with him.”

Newcastle may have been bullish in their stance on Tonali in the middle of the season, but the situation has changed now.

We understand that Tonali’s camp is pushing for a move away from St. James’ Park, and Newcastle could cave in.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Newcastle will demand over £75million (€87m, $102.3m) for Tonali.

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