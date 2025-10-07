Newcastle United star Sandro Tonaldi, who was linked with Manchester United in the summer of 2025

Manchester United’s failure to press ahead with a move for Sandro Tonali in the summer transfer window comes to the fore now, with Paul Scholes saying that the Newcastle United midfielder is better than Arsenal star Declan Rice, as TEAMtalk analyses whether Christopher Vivell should make a bid for him in 2026.

Man Utd’s desire to sign a new midfielder in the summer of 2025 was well-documented, with Carlos Baleba their top target. When Brighton and Hove Albion made it clear that Baleba was not for sale, Man Utd director of recruitment Vivell moved on to Adam Wharton, but Crystal Palace, too, took a firm stance that they will not sell the Englishman late in the window.

Sandro Tonali was not a name that featured prominently in the English media as Man Utd went hunting for a new midfielder in the final weeks of the transfer window, but the Italian press mentioned him as a target for the Red Devils towards the end of last season.

On May 10, Corriere dello Sport reported that Man Utd were competing with Juventus for Tonali and were willing to pay €100million (£87m, $117m).

Man Utd were banking on winning the Europa League, which would have allowed them to play in the Champions League this season.

Tottenham Hotspur beat Man Utd in the final of the Europa League, and the Red Devils did not pursue a deal for Tonali.

Failure to do a deal for Tonali could come back to haunt Man Utd, as Red Devils legend Paul Scholes has noted his excellence for Newcastle.

According to Scholes, the 25-year-old Italy international, who cost Newcastle £55m (€63.3m, $74m) in transfer fees when they signed him from AC Milan in the summer of 2023, is the best midfielder in the Premier League at the moment – better than Chelsea star Moises Caicedo and Arsenal ace Declan Rice.

Scholes said on The Overlap when asked to name the best midfielder in the Premier League, as relayed by Metro: “Right now? That’s tough.

“I still don’t class Moises Caicedo as an all-round midfield player. I know he scored a great goal and was brilliant the other day.

“I got some stick last year after having a go at him and I almost thought about taking that back because he was brilliant in the Club World Cup.

“I just prefer the controlling type of midfield players who play with a bit more style and can score goals a bit more often than Caicedo.

“It was a brilliant goal against Liverpool, but you wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t do that again for another 18 months would you?

“He’s one of the best at what he does which is breaking up the play, he’s brilliant at that. But I prefer the other types.

“Alexis Mac Allister was absolutely brilliant last season, he controlled a lot of games and I think Liverpool are missing that at the moment.

“I love Sandro Tonali as well. He’s been brilliant. Very good. I would probably choose Tonali at this point.”

Could Man Utd reignite Sandro Tonali interest?

In seven Premier League appearances for Newcastle so far this season, Tonali has given one assist.

The Italian star has a pass completion rate of 85%, has won 26 duels and two headers, and has also made 11 tackles, seven interceptions and one block.

When pressed if he genuinely thinks Tonali is the best midfielder in the Premier League, Scholes said: “Yes, you’re going to say Declan Rice, but I think he’s better than Rice.

“I really like Rice, don’t get me wrong, I think he’s got everything. Sometimes he takes a few too many touches of the ball and tries to look a bit more stylish than necessary.

“He can do everything, but I just don’t think he does it enough. I prefer Tonali but they’re both good players.”

The Man Utd legend added: “I love Tonali as well. I love Tonali at Newcastle,

“I was trying to think of a player, Tonali, especially. He can run. I think he’s been brilliant. Guimaraes as well. Very good. I’d probably choose Tonali at this point.”

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Baleba is Man Utd’s top midfield target for 2026, with the Red Devils keen on bringing in dynamic and young players to fit Ruben Amorim’s system.

However, Man Utd should at least consider a move for Tonali, who is 25, has a lot more experience than Baleba, and has successfully played in the Champions League.

Tonali is also used to winning major silverware. The midfielder won Serie A with AC Milan in 2022 and the Carabao Cup with Newcastle last season.

The midfielder is one of the first names on the Newcastle teamsheet when he is fit and available.

The 25-year-old can only grow and develop in the coming years, and there is no doubt that the midfielder would be able to make an immediate impact at Man Utd.

The problem that Man Utd would face is that Newcastle will not be willing to sell Tonali, especially if Eddie Howe’s side finish in the Champions League places once again.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Newcastle hope to extend Tonali’s contract in the near future.

Jones said: “Sandro Tonali is being linked with a return to Italian football, but I do have some reservations about just how possible that will be,

“I think the financial implications of it will be beyond most teams that might come into consideration.

“I have seen Juventus mentioned, and it really would depend on the terms involved as to whether they could genuinely get involved in something like that, so I have my doubts.

“I actually get the impression it might be possible that he even has discussions around an extended contract at some stage this season.

“I don’t expect that to happen right now, but at a time when they are looking to get Ross Wilson in place, I would expect he comes into the discussion process once all of that is settled.”

Newcastle will almost certainly not sell Tonali in the January transfer window, but a move could happen next summer when the midfielder will have two more years left on his current contract.

We saw in the summer of 2025 how Newcastle were forced to sell Alexander Isak to Liverpool despite the Magpies winning the Carabao Cup last season and playing in the Champions League in the 2025/26 campaign.

If Man Utd finish in the Premier League top four and show progression under Amorim, then, maybe, just maybe, Tonali could become an achievable target.

