Saudi clubs join league leaders in race for Man Utd star who’s free to negotiate with next team

In addition to Turkish Super Lig leaders Fenerbahce, Anthony Martial has suitors in Saudi Arabia as he prepares to leave Manchester United in 2024.

That’s according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth, with Martial now into the final six months of his contract with Man Utd and free to talk to foreign clubs about his next move.

Martial has been with Man Utd for almost nine years, but has not developed in the way they hoped he would have. Therefore, they are likely to let him go this year.

Fenerbahce have been trying to take Martial to Turkey this month. There have even been claims that they have put money on the table for Man Utd to consider.

Sheth’s update confirms Fenerbahce are interested in Martial, but adds that he has admirers in Saudi Arabia as well.

The exact identity of those interested parties in the Middle East remains to be seen, but there have been plenty of players moving to the Saudi Pro League since Cristiano Ronaldo went to Al-Nassr last winter.

It is confirmed that Man Utd are listening to offers for Martial after leaning away from taking up the option to extend his contract into 2025.

They could yet simply say goodbye to him as a free agent at the end of the season, but since he has only scored once in the Premier League this season, he does not seem to be a big part of Erik ten Hag’s plans.

Man Utd invested heavily to sign Martial from Monaco back in 2015 and will get nowhere near a similar fee to what they paid, but any minor windfall might be useful if an appropriate bid arrives.

Martial has scored 90 goals in total throughout his Man Utd career, which was briefly interrupted by an underwhelming loan spell at Sevilla.

Man Utd might replace Martial with different forward

Ten Hag is now looking for different solutions up front; Man Utd have been tipped to look at an experienced option to bring in and rotate with summer signing Rasmus Hojlund.

Patience is required before Hojlund develops into the player Man Utd think he can become. Even while he has been waiting to show what he is capable of, though, Martial has not been able to step up.

The last time Martial scored double figures of goals in a single season was in 2019-20.

At the age of 28, perhaps he needs a completely fresh start elsewhere to rediscover some form in front of the net.

READ MORE – Mason Greenwood: Man Utd return chances reviewed as Real Madrid lurk and Getafe transfer chances are assessed