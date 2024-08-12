Saudis to stun Man Utd with sensational bid for top Ratcliffe target, as winger linked with Serie A switch

Saudi Pro League chiefs are plotting a daring move for Manchester United striker target Ivan Toney, while an Old Trafford winger is wanted by Italian club Bologna.

After an amazing 2022-23 campaign, Toney struggled to replicate such form last season when returning from an eight-month betting ban. The centre-forward managed four goals in his first five Premier League appearances back in the Brentford team, but he did not find the net again during the next 12 matches.

Toney is still regarded as one of the deadliest attackers in England though, and his stock rose as he made an impact for England on their route to the Euros final earlier this summer.

The 28-year-old did not leave Brentford during the January transfer window, despite there being plenty of speculation about his future, but he is highly likely to move on in the next few weeks.

Toney has entered the final year of his Brentford contract and he is not considering signing a new one. Due to this stance, Brentford have been forced to drop his price tag from more than £80million to a very enticing £40m.

Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has put Toney on his shortlist as he looks to sign a third striker to compete with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Evan Ferguson are two other goalscorers under consideration at Old Trafford.

However, Man Utd could be left stunned by a rival bid for Toney. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the England ace is ‘one of the main strikers’ being looked at by the Saudis.

In particular, it is Al-Ahli who are looking to prise him away from the Premier League. Al-Ahli, who already have the likes of Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez on their books, have admired Toney since the winter window and are considering sending him a lucrative contract offer.

Man Utd latest: Ivan Toney deal under threat

Al-Ahli also have the potential to blow any Man Utd bid for Toney out of the water, as they are one of four clubs owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Romano adds that Toney is yet to make a final decision on his next move, as he is weighing up his options.

Of course, a switch to Man Utd will be very attractive for Toney as it will allow him to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world and take part in Ratcliffe’s exciting project.

But moving to Al-Ahli will give the former Peterborough United star the chance to pick up a colossal wage which will set him and his family up for life, money which a host of top players have been unable to turn down.

Meanwhile, reports in Italy state that Man Utd winger Facundo Pellistri could be on the move as Bologna are hoping to sign him.

Pellistri joined Man Utd as an exciting young player in October 2020, though he has not quite lived up to the hype and has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

The Red Devils would rather sell him this summer than allow him to leave for nothing next year. Greek side Panathinaikos have previously been linked with Pellistri, but he hopes to sign for Bologna instead.

Bologna are interested in striking an initial loan deal which includes the obligation for them to buy the Uruguayan next summer. Such a move would give them a year to drum up the funds needed to snare him permanently.

