‘That’s a scary stat’ – Roy Keane left horrified by incredible Man Utd stat, with unwanted record to fall

Roy Keane was left aghast at a troubling statistic in the aftermath of Manchester United losing 3-1 to Manchester City, and the indications are a new unwanted record could soon be set.

The Red Devils gave it their all, though after producing a spirited first half display in the Manchester derby, ultimately fell way short against their bitter rivals.

Man Utd were content to sit deep and soak up pressure for much of the contest. That was partly due to the club’s lengthy injury list hampering their ability to go toe-to-toe with City, though was also due to the tactics deployed by Erik ten Hag.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring with a goal of the season contender and did have further chances to extend the lead. However, the forward’s touch deserted him and those missed opportunities would come back to bite.

United could barely escape their own half after the break as City poured on wave after wave of attack. A sublime double from Phil Foden was followed up by Erling Haaland putting the tie to bed late on.

The defeat was Man Utd’s 11th in the Premier League this season. For context, the three title contenders – Liverpool, City and Arsenal – have lost just nine league matches combined.

Racking up their 11th loss of the season – given there’s still 11 matches to play – shocked pundit Roy Keane who gave his take on the contest while working for Sky Sports.

Keane praised United for their fighting spirit, especially in the first half. As such, the fiery Irishman largely opted to avoid sticking the boot into his former side during his analysis.

However, Keane could not hide his disgust as Man Utd losing 11 times in a single campaign. What’s more, United could soon set an unwanted record in that regard.

Ten Hag closing in on unwanted Man Utd record

The most defeats Man Utd have suffered in a Premier League season is 12 (2013/14 and 2021/22 campaigns).

With 11 matches still to go – including clashes with Liverpool and Arsenal – Man Utd may well set a new unwanted mark this term.

“That’s 11 league games they’ve lost,” said Keane. “That’s one scary stat when you consider what United are, to give up so many goals and defeats.

“We spoke last week about the Fulham game where they lacked a bit of energy. They had that [today], but the last 20/25 minutes City were just… it was men vs boys.

“United were just hanging in there, making mistakes, the lads coming off the bench not quite getting up to speed. City’s players coming on and making a difference, giving them energy.

“Towards the end you’re thinking ‘it could be four or five’… you [just] have to take it.”

