Schmeichel highlights major Garnacho problem after Man Utd winger flops vs Arsenal

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel picked out a concerning issue with Alejandro Garnacho following his dubious display versus Arsenal, and the Dane’s comments appear to suggest the blame actually lays with manager Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd suffered their 14th defeat in the Premier League this season when falling to Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday. An injury-ravaged United side did battle hard for the most part, with the winning goal only made possible by an alarming lack of urgency shown by Casemiro when pushing up field.

The Red Devils were able to mount numerous attacks of their own, though were largely unable to turn their opportunities into shooting chances.

Among the guiltiest parties with regards to wasting possession in the final third was livewire winger, Alejandro Garnacho.

The young Argentine was able to get the better of Ben White on several occasions, though lacked end product at the crucial moment.

Garnacho repeatedly overhit crosses to the far post, bypassing Rasmus Hojlund and the onrushing Scott McTominay in the box. Furthermore, on the odd occasion Garnacho cut inside his shooting boots went missing.

Man Utd legend and Sky Sports commentator, Gary Neville, highlighted Garnacho’s maverick tendencies as an issue for Hojlund while working the game.

Neville suggested that Hojlund won’t know when to time his runs given no one but Garnacho knows what he’s going to do next down the left flank.

Garnacho also received criticism from former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel when speaking to Premier League Productions.

The Man Utd icon suggested Garnacho has been going into business for himself over the last month or so and is all too willing to ignore his teammates when attacking.

Furthermore, Schmeichel claimed Garnacho has become predictable in his methods of attacking. In Schmeichel’s mind, the winger remains a diamond in the rough and would benefit from further coaching which he’s seemingly yet to receive from Ten Hag.

Garnacho not playing the team game – Schmeichel

“They (Manchester United) do (also attack as individuals),” said Schmeichel. “It’s all about when you get the ball, I am going to try and score a goal, I am not going to look at any teammates, I am just going to try myself.

“There doesn’t seem to be a system or an idea of when we do this, these are your options and this is what you can do or that is what you can do.

“I think someone like Garnacho today is a great example that doesn’t work. I am watching Garnacho, who had the ball so many times on the left, and I am hoping for him, for now and again, to do something different.

“But, every time, he is trying to finish it himself – He needs to be coached a little. You can’t do the same thing every time.

“Everybody knows what he is doing to do now, he is going to go left and try to cross the ball. He has pace, yes, but he has players up there that are options, other options.

“If you look at how easy it is for Arsenal’s defenders. He is going towards goal and It’s so easy to defend against. He’s not challenging or changing his angle.

“I am not criticising him as such because he is a young man and full of energy. But he is up against possibly the best defenders in the league,” continued Schmeichel.

“They will suss him out like that very quickly, therefore, you need to put some variation in what you are doing.

“He is a great player and prospect. He could be one of the best players in the Premier League, without a shadow of a doubt.

“He has done so many good things, but in the last month or two, it kind of feels like every time he gets the ball, he thinks he has to finish it.”

Man Utd’s strong stance on Garnacho

Schmeichel’s criticisms do have merit, though it’s important to reiterate Garnacho is still only 19 years of age.

What’s more, the Telegraph recently stated that Garnacho is one of just three stars the club view as unavailable for sale at any price. The others are Kobbie Mainoo and Hojlund.

As such, Man Utd are fully prepared to bide their time and slowly polish up their diamond in the rough.

