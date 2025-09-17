Paul Scholes has urged Ruben Amorim to deploy an important Manchester United player in a different role, and the change could also work wonders for a second United star.

Amorim has overseen Man Utd’s worst start to a season for 33 years. His winning percentage of just 26 in the Premier League is tragic, while his winning percentage across all competitions (36) places him as Man Utd’s worst manager since World War II.

Clearly, all is not well at Old Trafford right now, though it’s a familiar tale in the post-Ferguson era.

The Portuguese retains the backing of United’s hierarchy for now. However, separate updates from the Mirror and Mail have both shed light on when that stance could change and when the axe could fall.

To prevent an early exit, Man Utd legend, Paul Scholes, has urged the under-fire United boss to make one simple change.

Amorim is notoriously inflexible with his tactics, formation and philosophy. Nevertheless, he has shown a willingness to deploy players in different positions within his system.

Captain Bruno Fernandes is now assuming a deeper central midfield role after playing the vast bulk of his Man Utd career as a more advanced No 10.

When speaking to Sky Sports, Scholes explained why Amorim simply has to revert Fernandes to the No 10 role when drawing upon his own experiences as a United player.

“He is the most creative player on the team, he should be playing as the No 10, there is no doubt about that,” Scholes declared.

“But he is being asked to do something different. It is normal for a No 10 like he is to be able to do it for two or three games, to fill in when a midfielder is injured or suspended or something. But then you get a little bit bored of going back into position to defend.”

Scholes added: “I did both roles. As a No 10, the last thing you want to think about is defending.

“Once you go back into a two in midfield, all of a sudden you are thinking about defence, about what your runner is doing. It’s a totally different mindset.”

Fernandes change could benefit Mainoo too

Fernandes has lined up alongside either Casemiro or Manuel Ugarte in the double pivot this term. As such, homegrown star and fan favourite, Kobbie Mainoo, has taken a back seat.

Mainoo pushed to leave Man Utd on loan in the final week of the window. After failing to sign a new midfielder, United blocked Mainoo’s exit request.

Pushing Fernandes back into a more advanced role would open the door for Mainoo to return to the eleven and partner Casemiro or Ugarte.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw with Fulham in August, Amorim insisted Mainoo is in direct competition with Fernandes for starts this season.

As such, and if Fernandes were moved back into the No 10 r0le, the position he’d vacate further back would be Mainoo’s to lose.

Of course, a knock-on consequence of shifting Fernandes higher up the pitch is an attacker would be relegated to the bench.

When all are fit, there’d only be room for two from Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount, Amad Diallo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko to start in and around Fernandes.

Latest Man Utd news – Ruben Amorim…

🔴⚫️ Ruben Amorim a ‘perfect fit’ for Premier League rivals as Man Utd sack fears grow

🔴⚫️ Roy Keane nails biggest problem Amorim has in avoiding Man Utd sack as shock exit route opens up

🔴⚫️ Man Utd emphatically warned AGAINST Ruben Amorim sack amid ‘turmoil’ – exclusive