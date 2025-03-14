Paul Scholes believes Ruben Amorim dropped a not-so-subtle transfer hint regarding a potential Manchester United signing worth €60m, though Arsenal will have a strong say in the matter.

Man Utd advanced to the quarter-final stages of the Europa League on Thursday night when dispatching Real Sociedad at Old Trafford. The Red Devils produced one of their most encouraging displays in the Amorim era so far and were by far the better team even before their opponents were reduced to 10 men.

Yet despite shoving the LaLiga club aside with relative ease, one player within their ranks has caught Amorim’s eye.

Martin Zubimendi – the midfield metronome who’s also racked up 15 caps for Spain – was described as a “top player” by Amorim during his pre-match interview.

“He’s a top player that can change a team,” began Amorim. “Especially in that position (defensive midfield) he’s one position that can read and block transitions.

“He’s also the first guy in the build-up, I know the player really well, everybody knows he’s a top player that can change the team.”

Responding to Amorim’s comments on TNT Sports, United legend, Paul Scholes, stated: “From that interview, the manager quite likes Zubimendi!

“If we sell three or four players we might be able to buy him but tonight’s a big night.”

Zubimendi primed for summer move

Zubimendi was the subject of strong Liverpool interest last summer, with Arne Slot making the midfielder his No 1 transfer target irrespective of position.

Unfortunately for Slot, Liverpool failed to convince Zubimendi to leave his boyhood club where he chose to remain for at least one more season.

However, the expectation is Zubimendi will finally take the next step in his career at season’s end, though to Arsenal and not Man Utd or Liverpool.

Man Utd have been credited with interest in the 26-year-old, but transfer insider, Ben Jacobs, has told us Zubimendi is not a priority for the Red Devils.

Jacobs explained on March 7: ‘While things could change for Man Utd if Casemiro and Christian Eriksen left this summer and the Red Devils find themselves in need of signing a new midfielder, at the moment, they are not working on a deal for Zubimendi.

‘The Red Devils’ priority is to add a number nine and potentially a wider attacker.

‘Man Utd will put any budget towards a goalscorer and the challenge with Zubimendi is despite an appealing €60million (£51m, $64.8m) release clause, the taxes, wage and agent fees make the overall cost of any deal quite high.

‘Arsenal continue to work on persuading Zubimendi to join ahead of the summer.’

The Daily Mail previously went big on claims Zubimendi IS definitely heading to the Emirates at season’s end.

