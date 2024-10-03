Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes his old side are “regressing” under manager Erik ten Hag and are falling further behind their Premier League rivals.

The Man Utd icon also feels the club’s supporters are losing hope after their joint-worst start to a Premier League season, which leaves them down in 13th.

Former England international Scholes added United are a “poorly coached” team, they are nowhere near being competitive when it comes to vying for the biggest trophies, and Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City are leaving them trailing in their wake.

He told The Daily Mail: “You don’t see where the next good performance or win is coming from. I don’t think the players even understand what the manager wants from them. They look like a poorly coached team. It’s difficult to watch.

“It’s two-and-a-bit years now and I feel like there’s no progression when teams like Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal, are progressing all the time.

“With United, it feels like the opposite – it feels like we’re regressing. We’re going the wrong way as results would suggest. All fans want is a bit of direction but there’s a lack of hope. The team look so far off being anywhere near competitive.”

Pressure mounts on Ten Hag

Despite signing a contract extension with United until 2026 this summer, the Dutchman is once again the subject of sack speculation at Old Trafford.

Although TEAMtalk understands the former Ajax boss is under no immediate pressure to be dismissed by the Premier League giants, they are looking at potential successors – just as they did earlier this year.

An FA Cup triumph in late May, more than a year from lifting the Carabao Cup, ultimately saved Ten Hag’s job with the Red Devils but the way they are going, he is unlikely to be in charge of the club next season.

To that end, minority owners INEOS – who handle football operations at the club – are understood to be looking at English managerial candidates, such as Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and ex-Chelsea head coach Graham Potter.

Incidentally, at the weekend, Ten Hag said on his United future: “We [him and the owners] talk every day. We are in a union and we made that agreement in the summer. We had a discussion, we had a review and we made our decisions.

“We refreshed and we reset the staff and I appointed my assistants, I appointed the staff. It was, of course, in a common process but I did this and we refreshed the squad as well.”

Man Utd eye in-form winger

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Benfica star Kerem Akturkoglu, following an impressive start to the season.

The former Galatasaray ace has scored six goals and bagged five assists in 11 appearances this term, and as a result, United are reportedly willing to offer £33.7 million (€40m, $44.1m) for the 25-year-old. However, the Portuguese side may hold out for more than that as his contract still has just under five years to run on it.

Elsewhere, bitter rivals Liverpool are reportedly planning to swoop in for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite. The 22-year-old was the subject of repeated rejected bids from United this summer and now the Reds are said to be eyeing up a transfer for the England international.

Meanwhile, United-linked striker Benjamin Sesko has seemingly ruled out leaving RB Leipzig any time soon, with the 21-year-old only signing a new contract until 2029 earlier this summer with the Bundesliga team.

“I don’t comment on transfer rumors. I’m happy in Leipzig and that’s why I recently extended my contract. I want to achieve even more great things here, Leipzig wants to grow a lot and I want to accompany the team on this very intriguing journey,” he said.