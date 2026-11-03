Man Utd: Scholes makes huge Beckham takeover claim to jettison Glazers, Ratcliffe

Paul Scholes is backing fellow Manchester United legend David Beckham to oust the Glazer family and Sir Jim Ratcliffe and complete a huge takeover of the club.

The Glazer family still own a majority stake in United but currently have a relatively minor role around the club, while British businessman Ratcliffe has controlled the footballing operations at Old Trafford since purchasing a 27.7% stake at the start of 2024.

Supporters initially backed Man Utd fan Ratcliffe’s arrival, but he has alienated himself over the past couple of years by making a string of huge mistakes.

Last week, a report claimed there is external interest from potential buyers for the Red Devils, but Scholes thinks club legend Beckham, who already owns MLS side Inter Miami, could be the right man for the job.

On The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, co-host Paddy McGuinness asked: “We had a comment on last week’s show from Neil. He’s saying a David Beckham-led consortium is the only way out of this total reset and rebuild. What do you think about it?”

Scholes responded: “I don’t see why not. If they’ve got the wealth to do it, he can he wants to do it, more importantly.

“Then, knowing David as we do, he’d probably just sit in the background anyway. If his name was involved. He won’t be present at games like at Inter Miami, I suppose.

“These owners haven’t worked, and I know Jim Ratcliffe’s only been there for two and a half years, but it just hasn’t worked so far, has it?

“We all know what the feeling around the club is about the Glazers, so I’d be open to anybody.”

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Butt predicts Beckham takeover issue

However, fellow co-host Nicky Butt suspects Beckham could face a major “problem” if he pushed to buy the club he spent more than a decade at.

Butt claimed: “The biggest problem you’ve got is the Glazers will want a piece of the pie, and they’re valuing it, correct me if I’m wrong, at about 8 billion now.

“I don’t think right now it’s worth 8 billion because they’re not going to be in the Champions League next year, the means of commercial rights, so go down that means the players are not as valuable.

“All that permutation goes down, which makes the valuation a lot lower.”

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