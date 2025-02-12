Manchester United legend Paul Scholes revealed his disbelief at a decision made by Ruben Amorim involving Patrick Dorgu, while the former midfielder is also adamant an experiment involving Kobbie Mainoo should not see the light of day again.

Man Utd made just a single senior signing in the winter window, with Patrick Dorgu arriving from Lecce. Diego Leon and Ayden Heaven were also pocketed, though the teenage pair are not in line to make an impact in the first-team any time soon.

Dorgu can operate in virtually any position on either flank. However, the expectation across the industry was the left-footer would be deployed at left wing-back by Amorim.

The United manager’s 3-4-2-1 formation requires specialised players in several positions, most notably the two wing-back roles.

But when making his debut against Leicester in the FA Cup last weekend, Dorgu was surprisingly positioned on the right side.

That meant Diogo Dalot remained at left wing-back – a position he’s thus far proved largely ineffective in.

And speaking during a fan debate on The Overlap, United legend Paul Scholes revealed his bewilderment at Amorim’s placement of Dorgu on the right.

“Look, I’m not at the point where I’m thinking it’s the wrong decision [to appoint Amorim] because he’s came into a mess and still feels like a mess, but the rest,” said Scholes.

“The league form, the way they’re playing now and you talk about cup competitions. As I said before, a big concern for me is that we’ve been crying out for a left wing-back.

“They buy one [Dorgu] and it tells me his [Amorim] head is a little bit fried and confused at the minute because he plays him at right wing-back and keeps Dalot on the left. What’s going on here?

“There are a few things that are concerning. There’s a lot of stuff he needs to do, we all know that, especially in transfer windows, but I don’t see a core of players.

“I think a new goalkeeper is needed, possibly two centre-backs, two central midfield players, and two centre-forwards.”

Scholes never wants to see Mainoo experiment again

Another curious selection call came in the form of deploying midfielder Kobbie Mainoo as a false nine during the 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on February 2.

Mainoo has primarily been used in central midfield thus far, though did grab a goal and an assist in an encouraging display as one of the two No 10s against FCSB.

Yet the very next match Mainoo was pushed even further forward into the striker position, with Scholes going on to suggest Amorim still hasn’t worked out where the academy graduate should play.

Scholes added: “They need to really create a spine and then you can add bits to it. I think Mainoo is lost and I talked about Declan Rice being lost before.

“I think Mainoo is lost and they don’t know what to do with him. He’s played in one of the No 10 positions and in the two in midfield.

“You can see that probably doesn’t suit. I don’t think he’s the greatest athlete, although he is a great footballer, and the No 10 role suits, but as a false nine? Never in a million years.

“They need a spine and if they don’t get that right this time, this might sound ridiculous, but the form since this manager has come in, they could be looking at a relegation fight.”

Latest Man Utd news – Antony earns permanent move? / Four out, two in at Old Trafford

In other news, the CEO of Real Betis, Ramon Alarcon, has opened the door to signing loanee Antony outright following an impressive start in Spain.

Antony has already scored his first goal for Real Betis and was named player of the match in each of his two outings so far.

The winger’s loan agreement does not contain an option or obligation to buy, though Betis are already eyeing a permanent deal.

Asked if Real Betis could sign Antony outright once the loan concludes, Alarcon replied: “I think so.

“The other day the CEO of United called me. We sent them all the moves and details of the player throughout the week so that they can see that we are looking after their asset.

“There is very good chemistry with Manchester [United] and with the player. It is a possibility that he will continue next season, why not?”

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has named four first-team United stars ‘expected to leave in the summer.’

The trusted transfer guru also confirmed United have plans in place to make two summer signings.