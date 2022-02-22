Scholes names Man Utd star that walks into Liverpool eleven; takes swipe at pair

Paul Scholes named the one Man Utd star that would waltz into Liverpool or Man City’s starting eleven, and took a swipe at a Red Devils duo in the process.

Man Utd are operating in a different sphere to Man City and Liverpool at present. The Red Devils will be content to snatch fourth spot and look on course to go five full seasons without a trophy.

In contrast, Liverpool and Man City are embroiled in a hotly-contest title race. And few would be surprised to see the pair share the league, FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League between them.

The Red Devils are in yet another transitional period with interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the helm. The club harbour hopes of appointing Mauricio Pochettino in the summer, though Real Madrid could yet scupper that thought.

If appointed, Pochettino would be given free reign to overhaul the current United squad in his image. However, which ever manager takes charge is likely to be without the one player Scholes thinks would walk into Liverpool or Man City’s eleven – Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman, 28, is out of contract in the summer. At present, there has been little indication he will pen fresh terms.

Opposing players want Fred and McTominay “all day long” – Scholes

Now, speaking to Premier League Productions (via the Liverpool Echo), Scholes was asked which Man Utd players – if any – would make their rivals’ starting elevens. In his response, Scholes took a swipe at maligned duo Fred and Scott McTominay when claiming opposing players would rather face off against that pair “all day long”.

“Pogba in his best form would,” said the legendary midfielder. “He is indicative of what the club are doing. Every player is inconsistent. People running the club are inconsistent in what they are doing.

“I have been a big critic of Paul, but if you are an opposing player going to Old Trafford and you are playing against Fred and McTominay – ‘all day long’.

Paul Pogba wanted by PSG this summer Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is wanted by PSG this summer

“Now, you don’t know what you are going to get with Paul. But when he is on his game, he is brilliant.

“But when he isn’t, then against your Liverpool and Man City’s, you might struggle in them areas. Where do Man United go next year to replace him?”

Real Madrid plot major Man Utd steal

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have joined the hunt with Manchester United for Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, according to a report.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who state the La Liga giants Madrid are ready to try to steal Pochettino away from Old Trafford.

Doubt is similarly growing about Carlo Ancelotti’s future with Los Blancos. He only moved back to Madrid last summer, leaving Everton in a stunning development.

The Daily Mail claims that Real, along with Tottenham, enquired about Pochettino last summer before they got Ancelotti. However, PSG were adamant that the Argentine would be staying.

Nevertheless, the landscape has changed for both coaches. There is indeed a ‘growing sense’ that either Man Utd or Real Madrid will be able to snap Pochettino up this time around.

Madrid president Florentino Perez is keeping a watchful eye on Ancelotti’s record at the club. The La Liga title race and Madrid’s Champions League exploits will determine his fate.

But the article adds that Kylian Mbappe could boost Madrid’s hopes of beating United to Pochettino. The PSG striker has formed a close bond with his manager and is a second major target for Los Blancos. If the impending free agent moves to Madrid, it’s expected they will step up their efforts to land Pochettino too.

READ MORE: Paul Scholes concerned by Man Utd star ‘too soft’ in victory over Leeds