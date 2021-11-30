Paul Scholes has said that only proper coaching will solve Manchester United’s midfield problem, amid the arrival of Ralf Rangnick.

United have depth all across the pitch, especially up front. While Cristiano Ronaldo is the standout name, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford started instead against Chelsea on Sunday.

What’s more, interim boss Michael Carrick had Mason Greenwood and Jesse Lingard in reserve.

Midfield is also an area where Man Utd have options for different combinations. However, they have faced regular criticism for the lack of a new defensive midfielder and for over-relying on Fred and Scott McTominay.

The duo played at the base of the midfield at Stamford Bridge alongside Nemanja Matic. Bruno Fernandes then played further forward behind the front two.

However, after the 1-1 draw, Michael Owen insisted that United need to field all their best players and utilise their midfield.

Scholes, also speaking on Premier League Review, hit back. He said: “Is that because they’re not good enough, Michael? Because they’re not coached well enough?

“I think them three midfield players today – your role as a midfield player is to make your team play football, did them three? Are they good enough to make your team play football?

“When it comes down to the proper games I just don’t think they’re quite good enough. They can’t go toe-to-toe with Chelsea, they can’t go toe-to-toe with Manchester City, with Liverpool.

“When they try to do that – they tried to do it against Liverpool and got absolutely obliterated.”

When asked how United can fix the problem, Scholes replied bluntly: “They need a coach, and better players.”

Rangnick, who Man Utd confirmed as their new interim boss on Monday, could be in the dugout for Thursday’s Premier League clash against Arsenal.

Rangnick speaks out at Man Utd

United’s incoming German coach – who has experience both as a coach and in sporting roles at the club, spoke of his excitement at taking the Old Trafford job – as well as a consultancy role for two years after the season has finished.

He said: “I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club.

“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience.

“All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential. Both individually and, most importantly, as a team.

“Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”

United face Arsenal with the Gunners having leapfrogged their opponents following contrasting form in recent weeks.