Scholes sticks boot into ‘soft and weak’ Man Utd pair after UCL disaster; two signings caught out

Paul Scholes has taken aim at two Manchester United players after their loss to Galatasaray in the Champions League group stage, while a pair of new signings are also under the spotlight.

Galatasaray came away from Old Trafford with a 3-2 win on Tuesday night, despite Rasmus Hojlund twice giving Man Utd the lead. Ultimately, the hosts lost it after going down to 10 men, with Mauro Icardi scoring the winner for the visitors shortly after Casemiro’s red card.

According to manager Erik ten Hag, Man Utd were guilty of several ‘mental errors’. In the aftermath, club legend Scholes has slammed what is a ‘terrible result’ for the club.

Scholes told TNT Sports that summer signings Sofyan Amrabat – albeit playing out of position – and Andre Onana committed mistakes that allowed Galatasaray to score, while the existing centre-back pairing of Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof were too ‘weak’.

“United really had to win this, your first home Champions League game. This is a terrible result,” Scholes said.

“Amrabat, look he’s not a left-back but he gets done for the goal. It was so wide open.

“I’m not sure where Varane is going. Lindelof is lost in the middle of the pitch. So soft and weak. They were so open in that central defensive area, they gave chances away.

“We all know what the goalkeeper did. It’s just not good enough.

“I don’t think the goalkeeper does well. He just sits down. The ball is in front of Icardi’s feet, he can’t do anything other than dink the ball.

“Just stand up and catch it. Instead he just dives out of the way.”

On the topic of Varane, Scholes added: “I worry about Varane a bit. I think he has been one of the very best defenders around, just like Rio [Ferdinand] was, in that same ilk at Real Madrid.

“I just think his legs are looking a little bit sluggish. He can’t keep fit. I’d be worried about him.”

Man Utd are bottom of Group A after their second loss of the European campaign so far. Their conquerors on Tuesday are now four points clear of them in the standings.

Of course, the group stage is not even halfway to completion yet, but Man Utd’s wider form has provided cause for concern, while pressure on Ten Hag is growing.