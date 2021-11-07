Scholes slams ‘useless’ Man Utd star; zeroes in on befuddled Solskjaer

Paul Scholes labelled a Manchester United star as “useless” after bemoaning Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactics, and claimed the Norwegian is lacking a key trait at the managerial helm.

Manchester United were given another reminder how far off the truly top sides they are on Saturday. Bitter rivals Manchester City were the visitors, though any hopes of United landing a blow on their high-flying opponents were quickly extinguished.

City dominated from start to finish with the Red Devils clearly second best in every department. The surrender sparked anger in the Sky Sports studio after the match, with club legend Roy Keane claiming he has “given up” on two struggling stars.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was another who laboured in the contest. The defensive-minded right-back was tasked with playing at wingback, and predictably, his attacking contributions were minimal.

And speaking to Premier League Productions (via the Mirror) after the match, United legend Scholes called the full-back “useless on the ball”. Scholes did hail his defensive capabilities, however, but bemoaned Solskjaer for selecting a system that doesn’t suit his players.

“I said before the 3-5-2 doesn’t suit the players in the team,” said Scholes.

“Wan-Bissaka is useless on the ball – brilliant defender but useless on the ball at right-back.

“Three centre-halves today, none of them that good on the ball. Ole has got to find a way… There’s a squad of players there that could be okay.”

Scholes then turned his attention to his former teammate Solskjaer.

Scholes reveals what Solskjaer lacks

The former midfielder offered a withering verdict on the Norwegian boss. He claimed his lack of “conviction” in settling on a particular playing style has made recruitment “almost impossible.”

Scholes added: “The conviction has to come from the coach of the way you’re going to play football. Ole has been here three years now and we’ve come here today not really knowing what he’s going to do.

“That makes the recruitment almost impossible because you’re not buying players for a system.

“Three years down the line you can see the evidence on the pitch, today and two weeks ago we are a long way off.

“I do think we’ve got a group of good players but Ole has to convince everyone that he is the right man to find the right formation for this team.

“Stop messing about changing it for everyone else. He’s got to now have a conviction, whatever it is I don’t care just have that conviction.”

