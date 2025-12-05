Paul Scholes couldn’t hide his disgust at Ruben Amorim’s treatment of Kobbie Mainoo, and sources have informed us on the likelihood of the midfielder leaving Manchester United in January.

Mainoo once appeared to have the world at his feet after bursting onto the scene part-way through the 2023/24 campaign. The midfielder instantly established himself as a regular starter, scored what proved to be the winning goal in the FA Cup final, and forced his way into England’s starting eleven at Euro 2024.

Unfortunately for Mainoo, it’s been all downhill since and especially so since Amorim took charge.

The Man Utd boss has previously made clear Mainoo is in direct competition with Bruno Fernandes for minutes on the pitch.

Given Fernandes is United’s captain, their best player, and always plays 90 minutes unless injured, Mainoo’s outlook for regular game-time is extremely bleak.

He’s not started a match since United’s League Cup exit to Grimsby Town back in August, and on Thursday night, remained rooted to the bench against West Ham.

It’s a dire situation for a player who can see his chances of making England’s squad for the 2026 World Cup going up in flames.

It’s also now a situation that has sparked a furious response from one of Man Utd’s all-time greats, Paul Scholes.

Taking to Instagram to reply to quotes from Amorim rather curiously stating he views Mainoo as a starter, Scholes declared: ‘Bulls***’

‘The kid is being ruined, not being played in a team that can’t control a game of football.

‘Hate seeing home grown players leave but it’s probably best for him now, enough is enough.’

When asked about why Mainoo was not called upon from the bench against the Hammers, Amorim laughed during his explanation.

Kobbie Mainoo to leave in January? It’s complicated…

Earlier this week, we were provided with an exclusive update on Man Utd’s thought process about loaning Mainoo out in January.

Transfer insider, Dean Jones, explained: ‘The preference is that he stays for the full season – and a main reason for that is to maintain squad depth and quality.

‘It is a frustrating period for Mainoo but sources say there are also fears that a temporary move could damage, rather than boost, his value ahead of any possible summer transfer decision. And that would leave the player in limbo.

‘Mainoo is enduring a difficult season and his relationship with club officials could become strained if there is no easing of his situation soon. As it stands, it is difficult to see him ever thriving under the current boss.

‘He has been reduced to short run-outs at Old Trafford as he struggles to prove himself worthy of a starting role.

‘Once viewed as a central part of United’s long-term future, he no longer seems trusted in the current system, with pre-season fears now coming to light.

‘Mainoo asked to leave on loan in August, and that same scenario is likely to be repeated in January But Man Utd remain reluctant to approve any loan.

‘They want Mainoo as a squad player, while also fearing that a short spell away from Old Trafford may carry more risk than reward. If he struggles for form, his market value and status could dip.

‘On the flip side, there is also an awareness that if he thrives elsewhere, the spotlight will fall back on United for sidelining him – another scenario they would rather avoid.

‘Some sources believe permanent offers may even land for Mainoo in January, which would add a new layer of complexity to the process but may prove more tempting to accept – especially if they can make a signing of their own.

‘Mainoo is stuck at a time when there has been no clarity on how his future will pan out and an England World Cup dream is fading.

‘With no contract progress and his deal expiring in 2027, the club are edging closer to having to make a decision on an exit.

‘United will not be able to avoid discussions over the situation for much longer, and must balance Mainoo’s frustrations with their own desire to protect the club’s position.’

