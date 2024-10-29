Scholes tells Man Utd to SNUB Ruben Amorim and sign world’s best free-agent manager

Manchester United great Paul Scholes has expressed concern about the club’s top managerial target Ruben Amorim and suggested a move should instead be made for French icon Zinedine Zidane.

On Monday, Man Utd chiefs decided enough is enough and that they needed to head in a new direction without Erik ten Hag at the helm. The Dutchman may feel slightly aggrieved at the timing of his sacking, as it came a day after a controversial penalty had gifted West Ham United a 2-1 victory over his side, but overall he can have few complaints.

Man Utd are still some way off challenging the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool for the Premier League title, despite Ten Hag arriving at Old Trafford in the summer of 2022.

United have set their sights on Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim as their ideal target to replace Ten Hag.

Amorim has ‘said yes’ to United’s approach and is poised to triple his earnings by moving to the club. The United hierarchy must now enter talks over potentially activating his €10million (£8.3m / $10.8m) exit clause.

But legendary former United midfielder Scholes is worried that Amorim and another rumoured managerial target – Brentford’s Thomas Frank – do not have the elite level experience needed to cope with the Old Trafford job.

“Amorim is an interesting one,” Scholes said (via the Daily Express). “But, again, that is a risky one.

“We all know the style of play. [Amorim] plays really good football. We’ve been talking about him for City. That obviously tells you something about his pedigree.

“Most of these managers, they’ve been at clubs where the expectation probably is not as high. I look at Thomas Frank and I see that. He might be a very capable manager for Manchester United but expectations are not [at Brentford] what they are at United.”

The pundit went on to suggest that former Real Madrid boss Zidane should be in the mix after Thomas Tuchel chose to join England. Although, Zidane does not speak English as fluently as some of the other candidates.

“I was a big Thomas Tuchel fan but obviously that’s gone,” Scholes added. “He’s managed elite clubs, he’s won big trophies with big clubs. I think [Ten Hag’s replacement] needs to have experience at an elite football club.

“This is one of the very biggest clubs in the world, so they should have the very best in class. Zidane is the one who has been at a major, major club and won major honours.

“But I am not sure how educated he is with the English language or whether he actually wants to come to England. You never get that feeling with him.”

DON’T MISS: Man Utd ‘approach’ Prem manager as journalist makes shock Ruben Amorim to Man City claim

Zidane a dream capture – but move would be difficult

United officials would clearly love to snare Zidane, given his standing as arguably the best free-agent manager around.

Across two spells at Madrid, the 52-year-old helped the Spanish giants win an unprecedented three consecutive Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles, two FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and two Spanish Super Cups.

United director Jean-Claude Blanc knows Zidane and has reportedly held talks with him about succeeding from Ten Hag. However, the former Ballon d’Or winner has previously admitted he does not see himself managing in England as he is not fluent with the language.

A return to Madrid recently emerged as a possibility. Alternatively, Zidane could manage Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain or the French national team next.

DIVE DEEPER – Erik ten Hag sack: The five lowest points of Dutchman’s troubled tenure at Man Utd

Man Utd manager latest: Xavi snubbed, four potential Amorim signings

United admire Xavi, and the former Barcelona boss has the pedigree needed to impress ex-United players such as Scholes.

But there are reportedly two reasons why Xavi is not a firm contender to replace Ten Hag. The first is that he does not want to take over at his next club partway through the season.

Secondly, Xavi’s family are not keen on moving to England, and these factors have helped Amorim to emerge as United’s top target.

The Express, meanwhile, have named four players Amorim could suggest United sign from Sporting.

The two most eye-catching options are lethal striker Viktor Gyokeres, who has been heavily linked with Arsenal and Chelsea, and Liverpool centre-back target Goncalo Inacio.

Making up the four-man list are midfielder Morten Hjulmand – who has been mentioned as a possible United target before – and Nuno Santos, a 29-year-old left winger.

Ruben Amorim achievements

By Samuel Bannister

Won three consecutive Portuguese League Cup titles between 2020 and 2022, first with Braga (beating Porto in the final) and then twice with Sporting (with final wins against Braga and Benfica).

Won the Portuguese league title in his first full season with Sporting (2020/21), finishing five points clear at the top of the table, and was named the division’s manager of the season.

Became the first manager in over a decade to lead Sporting to the knockout stage of the Champions League in the 2021/22 campaign, narrowly finishing above third-placed Borussia Dortmund in their group.

Became the fastest manager to reach 50 Primeira Liga wins in November 2021, in just his 66th game on the touchline.

Was named the Primeira Liga’s manager of the season for a second time when winning the league again with Sporting in 2024, this time by a 10-point margin.

READ MORE: Van Nistelrooy savagely told he’s helped Man Utd become ‘worse’, as Ratcliffe told to ‘get a proper manager’