Scholes told United how best to deal with the flop

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes told the Red Devils players to “keep the ball away” from Andre Onana ahead of their Europa League quarter-final second leg against Lyon.

Onana’s last week has not been fantastic. He was at fault for both Lyon goals in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final, in which United drew 2-2.

That was the latest in a series of errors since joining the club in 2023 – no Premier League goalkeeper has more leading to a goal in all competitions since that signing.

As a result, Onana was rested against Newcastle at the weekend, but returned to the side for the second leg against Lyon.

Asked how United could best help the goalkeeper ahead of the game, Scholes said on TNT Sports: “Keep the ball away from him. Honestly, don’t even pass it back to him.”

Of course, Onana had to touch the ball at times, making a few important saves but also unable to keep Lyon’s attack out after United had gone ahead.

Onana could be replaced

The Red Devils are being linked with a lot of goalkeepers of late, and Alex Crook has suggested signings are coming, and Onana could leave.

“I reported about six weeks ago that Andre Onana had been unsettled at United for some time, and obviously you have mentioned the personal issues that he’s had – I think if the finances allowed, I think he would go this summer. Probably to Saudi Arabia,” Crook said.

“But I’m told they want two goalkeepers, because obviously Tom Heaton is going to leave the football club.

“Are we going to talk about Aaron Ramsdale? Should we get it out there? It’s interesting, the list of names – the guy [Zion] Suzuki at Parma, he’s someone that United have been tracking for some time, a young goalkeeper.

“Bart Verbruggen, still a young goalkeeper at Brighton, has been mentioned. James Trafford, who is keeping clean sheets for fun in the Championship, is someone United have scouted. Ramsdale as well, he can leave Southampton for £20million following their relegation.”

Onana has been criticised often during his United career, and at some point, the club might take that as a suggestion.

Man Utd round-up: Garnacho sale coming

United reportedly want to sell Alejandro Garnacho quickly in the summer window, amid interest from Atletico Madrid, who also want to sign Antony from the Red Devils.

TEAMtalk can confirm Atletico interest in Garnacho, with Bayer Leverkusen also keen on the winger.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford, currently on loan at Aston Villa from United, still reportedly dreams of moving to Barcelona.

But that move could be tough, with the Villans ready to trigger their option to buy him permanently for £40million.

