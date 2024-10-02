Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has turned the heat up on Erik ten Hag by naming two players that his prospective successor, Ruud van Nistelrooy, would not have brought to the club amid growing claims a change of management is coming at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag has invested some £600m (€720, $797m) since taking charge at Old Trafford in summer 2022, with the likes of Antony, Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund all arriving for fees over £60m apiece. Despite that mass investment, Manchester United have made a seriously underwhelming start to the season, picking up just two wins from six Premier League games to sit way down in 13th place in the table.

Now with the pressure building on Ten Hag and amid claims the club are seriously considering a change of management, Scholes has pointed an accusing finger at the Dutchman over his transfer dealings and having named two players he does not think his prospective successor Van Nistelrooy would have signed.

Speaking live on SuperSport, Scholes believes the current United assistant boss would have overlooked both Hojlund – a £63m buy from Atalanta – and this summer’s striker signing, Joshua Zirkzee, who arrived in a £36.5m deal from Bologna.

“Coaches are control freaks, they want to do everything,” Scholes said of Ten Hag.

“If you were Ruud watching that, he is maybe thinking, ‘I will take a back seat, I don’t want to get involved in that.’

“He also has to be involved in the recruitment side of it, signing a centre-forward. Or two centre-forwards. ‘Ruud, who do you think?’ I am not sure he would have picked Zirkzee. I am not sure he would have picked Hojlund.

“Look, there is probably not a plethora of centre-forwards out there. But you go consult him, wouldn’t you?”

IN DEPTH ➡️ Next Man Utd manager: EVERY single option tipped to replace increasingly doomed Ten Hag

Next Man Utd manager: Van Nistelrooy tipped to replace Ten Hag

So bad has been United’s form that the next two matches – away at both FC Porto in the Europa League and Aston Villa in the Premier League – are seen as vital to Ten Hag’s prospects of keeping his job.

Defeat in either would really ramp up the pressure, though United’s former chief scout, Mick Brown, has already stated he “does not think Ten Hag has long left” with Van Nistelrooy ideally placed to succeed him.

“From what I hear, he doesn’t have long left, the way things are going,” Brown told Football Insider.

“I wouldn’t be surprised by whatever happens, but getting rid of the manager at this time of year means they’ll have to find a replacement quickly.

“But they will feel they’ve got to put a marker down in the sand.”

Brown added: “Ruud van Nistelrooy has come in, and I know him, he’s a top-class person. I was instrumental in signing Ruud. I think he’d be a brilliant fit.”

Despite suggestions Van Nistelrooy could land the job, we understand Sir Jim Ratcliffe is completely convinced that the next occupant of the United hotseat must be British and with four names in his sights – albeit one of those does come from overseas.

Dutch legend also slams Ten Hag / Sir Alex ‘pick next Man Utd boss’

With knives sharpening for Ten Hag in every direction, the beleaguered United boss has also been taken to task by Dutch legend Marco van Basten, who has labelled the beleaguered Dutchman ‘idiotic’ and also taken him to task of several of his signings.

Meanwhile, we understand that, amid claims a managerial change is coming, the club’s minority shareholder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has drawn up a shortlist of four options – with three of them Englishmen.

The club’s greatest ever manager, though, Sir Alex Ferguson, is reported by the Italian media to have recommended his own option to the United board – and believes they should turn to a proven Italian coach.

And amid claims United could indeed turn to Serie A, one of their biggest sides has seemingly lined up Jurgen Klopp as their prime choice to succeed their coach, should he be lured away by the Red Devils.

Ten Hag stats at the start of each season