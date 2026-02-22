Napoli's Scott McTominay and Amadou Onana of Aston Villa have both been linked with Manchester United

Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay has broken his silence on growing reports that a stunning return to Manchester United could be on the cards – while a transfer journalist has suggested a big-money raid on Aston Villa could be prioritised instead this summer.

Manchester United are looking to continue their improved run of results when they make the short trip to face Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday evening, knowing a win will elevate their hopes of a top-four finish this season. That looked a distant reality under previous boss Ruben Amorim, but the revival under Michael Carrick has been stark – and supporters of the club are daring to dream once again.

While planning for the summer window is already underway, it comes as no secret that INEOS will look to strengthen their midfield. Casemiro is a confirmed departure, while questions over the form of Manuel Ugarte continue to suggest two new signings will be brought in this summer to reinvigorate the engine room.

It’s understood that at least one of those will come from within the Premier League, and a respected journalist revealed on Friday that their wishlist has now been cut down from eight to 12 names to “just five”.

One name persistently linked with a move back to Old Trafford, though, is McTominay, who INEOS controversially sold in August 2024 for a fee of €30m (£25.7m, $35m).

Since making the switch, McTominay has taken his career to new heights. Branded ‘la Apribottiglie’ – ‘the Bottle opener’ – by the Italian media, the Scotland international has blossomed with 33 goal contributions (23 goals, 10 assists) in 70 appearances for the reigning Serie A champions.

Now strongly linked with a summer return to Old Trafford, the player has now opened up on the speculation – and has appeared to dampen reports that an emotional reunion could be on the cards.

“My agent has not communicated with anyone regarding my future,” he told Il Corriere dello Sport.

“He only speaks with me and with the club. He hasn’t said anything to the newspapers. I am extremely happy here and, as far as I am concerned, I am a Napoli player; it is all I think about.

“The future is very important, and I could see myself in Napoli for a long time.”

While McTominay’s update would appear to end talk of a return to Old Trafford, a transfer journalist has now named a big-money Aston Villa star as now being back on the club’s summer wishlist…

Man Utd tipped for Amadou Onana raid

The player in question, Amadou Onana, has been linked with a move to United before, with the Belgium international tipped to move to Old Trafford when it became apparent that Everton would be open to his sale back in summer 2024.

Some 18 months on, and now established as a firm cog in the Villa midfield, Onana’s name is being touted once again for a move to Old Trafford after that possibility was talked up by transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke.

“United’s long-term interest, dating back to his time at Everton, could see them make a fresh move for the midfielder should they miss out on other key targets,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

The journalist, though, admits any deal will not come cheap, adding: “However, it could be difficult to land Onana as he joined Aston Villa for £50million in 2024, and they will be looking to make a profit from his sale.”

Speaking earlier this month, Onana has also fuelled speculation that he could leave Villa to join a ‘world-class’ club.

“Yes, I think one day I’ll make a transfer to a club that is world-class. That is really a career goal. After my time at Everton, I was already in contact with top clubs. Ultimately, I chose Aston Villa because I thought it was the right move at the time…”

Whether Villa would sell remains to be seen, though he’s not expected to be a player they will part with easily and with United understood to be focusing first on the likes of Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Sandro Tonali.

Man Utd latest: Bayern Munich raid dismissed; Leeds star’s brother eyed

While United’s priority is understood to be Premier League targets, they are keeping their options open and are also looking to the continent for potential options.

In light of that, United are reported to have earmarked the brother of a top Leeds star as a firm summer transfer target as they look to sign a replacement for Casemiro, while the player in question could be part of a double midfield raid expected to set the Red Devils back a whopping £150m.

In terms of possible departures, Bayern Munich don’t have even the slightest shred of interest in signing the player widely regarded as the best player at Old Trafford, even though he’s available on the cheap.

And finally, Carrick has responded to questions about whether he would like the United job permanently, though he could not resist a sly dig at Roy Keane over what he feels was a lack of “respect”.

