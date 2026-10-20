Erik ten Hag says Man Utd sold midfielder AGAINST his wishes and now INEOS want him back

Erik ten Hag has revealed that Manchester United sold Scott McTominay to Napoli in 2024 against his wishes, with a journalist revealing this month that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, want to bring the midfielder back to Old Trafford.

McTominay came through the Man Utd youth academy and established himself as an important player in the first team.

The Scotland international midfielder scored 29 goals and gave eight assists in 255 matches in all competitions for Man Utd in his career.

In the summer of 2024, though, Man Utd sold McTominay to Napoli for a total of £25.2million, including add-ons.

Man Utd signed Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain that summer to replace McTominay.

Erik ten Hag was the Man Utd manager at the time, and he has now revealed that the club broke their promise over McTominay and sold him against his wishes.

Erik ten Hag wanted Scott McTominay to stay at Man Utd

Ten Hag told The Athletic: “That’s why I got disappointed. In Ibiza, we agreed. I said, ‘No selling Scott McTominay’.

“We would go aligned in the transfer window. I make an argument, a reason: we don’t have scoring abilities.

“Scott brings scoring abilities and great mentality. He has United in all his veins.

“So when they bring up the subject, ‘No’. And in the end they sold him.

“I got, of course, very embarrassed and disappointed.”

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Man Utd want to re-sign Scott McTominay

McTominay has been a star for Napoli and is one of the best and most important players for the Italian club.

The midfielder has scored 27 goals and given 10 assists in 85 matches in all competitions for Napoli so far this season.

The 29-year-old, who won the FA Cup and the EFL Cup once each with Man Utd, played a key role in Napoli clinching the Serie A title in 2024/25.

On October 6, Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported that Man Utd co-owners INEOS want to sign McTominay from Napoli.

Man Utd and Aston Villa reportedly ‘enquired’ about signing McTominay in the summer of 2026.

‘The player’s agent, according to our sources, maintains close relationships with several Premier League clubs and has already held preliminary discussions regarding McTominay’s future,’ stated the report, adding that the midfielder is ‘nostalgic for Great Britain and open to the idea of ​​returning to the Premier League’.

Man Utd are still said to be interested in McTominay.

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