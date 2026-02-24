Manchester United have been linked with a shock move for Scott McTominay

Manchester United have firmly distanced themselves from claims that they are looking to bring Scott McTominay back to the club, despite a report suggesting he could make a shock £70million return to Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a fantastic spell in Naples since his move to the Diego Maradona Stadium in 2024, earning Serie A’s MVP award in his debut season and a place in the Team of the Year.

McTominay has also been the figurehead of Scotland’s charge to the World Cup finals, further elevating his profile across Europe.

This remarkable form has inevitably sparked speculation linking him with a return to England, most recently with United.

A recent report from Spain claimed that United are considering a move for McTominay, and that Napoli would consider selling the ex-Red Devil for a fee in the region of €80million (£70m / $94m).

However, sources at Old Trafford have confirmed to TEAMtalk that McTominay has not been discussed internally, despite the club currently undertaking a search for midfield reinforcements this summer.

We can confirm that United and McTominay have had no contact about a return, and indeed his camp have begun talks over a new contract with Napoli, with his current deal running until 2028.

Napoli confident of sealing new McTominay contract

Contrary to the rumours of a potential Napoli departure, our understanding is that McTominay will commit his future to the Italian side and remain in Naples for years to come.

A well-placed source exclusively told us: “Napoli would like the deal done before Scot heads to North America for the World Cup finals this summer.”

Napoli want to secure his future after a 2024/25 campaign that saw him become one of Serie A’s most influential players. He has also continued his impressive form this season, with 10 goals and four assists so far in 34 appearances across all competitions.

While United remain active in the market for midfield options, the door appears firmly closed on a McTominay reunion.

Instead, the Scottish international is set to continue his journey in Italy, with contract talks underway and Napoli eager to tie down their star before the summer’s global showpiece.

McTominay himself has also spoken on the Napoli exit links, stating that he is “extremely happy” where he is.

“My agent has not communicated with anyone regarding my future,” he told Il Corriere dello Sport.

“He only speaks with me and with the club. He hasn’t said anything to the newspapers. I am extremely happy here and, as far as I am concerned, I am a Napoli player; it is all I think about.

“The future is very important, and I could see myself in Napoli for a long time.”

