Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has declared that he wants to score more goals and has a target to beat before the end of the season.

The Scotland international has risen through the ranks to become a regular feature in United’s engine room. In fact, since his debut at the end of the 2017/18 season, he has racked up 161 appearances.

McTominay has played his part in United’s run to four semi-finals and the Europa League final last season.

However, his pairing in midfield alongside Brazil international Fred has often also faced criticism amid the clamour from some pundits for a new signing.

McTominay often plays in a defensive pairing alongside Fred but has a tendency to get goals too. Indeed, he scored two quickfire goals and notched an assist in a 6-2 win over Leeds last season.

That brace helped him reach seven goals overall for the campaign. Still, the 28-cap international wants to beat that tally this term.

“For me, definitely I need to score more goals,” McTominay told Man Utd’s official website. “I need to be the guy who can score from set pieces and score with my head. That’s something I definitely look at.

“Last year I scored seven goals so obviously I want to beat that this year and I want to keep pushing forwards into the box.”

Manchester United won’t sign Nkunku despite Rangnick praise Ralf Rangnick won’t get Nkunku from RB Leipzig as Manchester ignore his praise

McTominay initially made his debut while Jose Mourinho was in charge at Old Trafford. He has therefore also proved a mainstay in the team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and now Ralf Rangnick.

The midfielder believes his performance in Man Utd‘s recent FA Cup defeat to Middlesbrough is one he needs to repeat more often.

“As I say, different formations might not allow you to get into the box,” he said.

“But still being a threat and playing the passes to help the forward boys, like against Middlesbrough, was important for me.

“As I say, we just want to keep getting better as a group.”

McTominay a mainstay amid Man Utd questions

McTominay looks likely to continue being a mainstay for Man Utd in their midfield.

He has a contract until the summer of 2025 with the option of an extra year and has proved a regular feature.

However, there are questions around how United’s midfield will look next season.

The Red Devils are reportedly targeting a new marquee signing. West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice is on their radar, but Rangnick has recommended RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba will likely leave Old Trafford as a free agent and James Garner’s role at the club following his standout loan spell at Nottingham Forest remains unclear.