Manchester United scouts have reportedly taken ‘good notes’ after Porto star Fabio Vieira put in a man of the match display recently.

Vieira is a 21-year-old attacking midfielder who came through the Porto academy before making his senior debut in June 2020. He is gradually establishing himself as part of the first team and has put in some impressive performances this campaign.

The Portugal U21 international registered three assists in September’s 5-0 thrashing of Moreirense. That clearly put United on alert as they sent club officials to watch him in the recent Portuguese cup win against Vizela.

According to Sport Witness, who cite reports in Portugal, Vieira impressed scouts at the ground. He came off the bench at half time, while the score was 1-1.

The starlet won a penalty before converting it in the 65th minute, putting Porto in front. He caused Vizela problems throughout the rest of the second half as Sergio Conceicao’s team ran out 3-1 winners.

Vieira could follow United star’s lead

Vieira deservedly picked up the man of the match award, and United scouts took ‘good notes’ from the game. The player could follow in Bruno Fernandes’ footsteps by leaving the Primeira Liga for Old Trafford.

The report claims representatives from other clubs were in attendance. Lille and Eintracht Frankfurt also hold an interest in Vieira, suggesting a transfer race could begin.

The playmaker has previously been on Liverpool’s radar, although they are now pursuing alternative targets. His last contract had a release clause worth €30million (£25m), which would have been ideal for Ralf Rangnick’s side. But Vieira has since agreed a new deal lasting until 2025, and Porto will almost certainly have increased that fee.

Vieira’s record for Porto stands at four goals and seven assists in 55 appearances.

Rangnick makes admission on United duo

Meanwhile, Rangnick has been speaking about the futures of Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson.

Both stars have been linked with moves away from Manchester as they hunt regular game time.

On shot-stopper Henderson, Rangnick said: “I told him that I would like him to stay. He is a fantastic goalkeeper, I would really like to have him on board.

“I can fully understand why he wants to play at his age, but we are still in three competitions. I can understand his desire to get regular game time.”

Regarding Dutchman van de Beek, the manager added: “It is the same situation as with Dean. I am glad to have him in the squad. He is always performing at a high level in training.

“I had a conversation two weeks ago and advised him to stay until the end of the season. He wants to play in the World Cup and [Netherlands manager] Louis Van Gaal told him he needs to regularly play.

“I understand it, but we have a lot of competition in our squad.”

