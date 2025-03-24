Manchester United interest in prising long-term target Sean Longstaff away from Newcastle this summer has been confirmed by sources – though the player’s views on a move could yet throw a spanner in the works.

The Red Devils are gearing up for a huge summer rebuild as Ruben Amorim looks to make his mark on the squad and build a team capable of pushing significantly higher up the Premier League table. And while there is a disappointment from within Old Trafford that the Portuguese has failed to provide the new manager bounce Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the man who headhunted him in Omar Berrada hoped for, there is absolutely no suggestions whatsoever that he could be removed from the Manchester United hotseat.

As a result, Amorim is working alongside technical director Jason Wilcox and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell to identify several summer transfer targets – with the aim of finding players equipped to excel in the Portuguese’s 3-4-2-1 formation paramount.

However, with funds tight and the club carefully looking to stay within the Premier League’s strict Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), the days of multiple marquee signings at Old Trafford look to be over.

And while a big-name striker will be targeted – recent reports have suggested United have a shortlist of four big-name targets – most of their additions this summer are likely to be a little more modest.

To that end, Ratcliffe would be happy should United go shopping for some so-called lesser lights and between their transfer committee, the club is understood to have identified several targets who could be able to move for cut-price fees this summer and whom fall out of contract in summer 2026.

One man who fits exactly into that category and ticks all the boxes for United in Longstaff, with the midfielder’s deal due to expire at St James’ Park just over 15 months from now. The midfielder was previously a target for the Red Devils during the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era.

And with no plans currently on Tyneside to offer him a new deal, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has had it confirmed by sources that the 27-year-old has been made available for transfer this summer and with the Magpies eager to collect a fee for him while they can.

Despite that, sources have also informed us that Longstaff’s preference is to remain at St James’ Park this summer and the player remains in favour of signing an extension with his hometown club.

IN-DEPTH ➡️ Ten Manchester United targets who fall out of contract in summer 2026

Newcastle could force Man Utd target out

With the city still on a high after ending their 70-year wait to win a domestic trophy, Newcastle fan Longstaff would love to stick around at a club he feels are going places under Eddie Howe and with former director Amanda Staveley insisting Carabao Cup success is “just the start” for the Magpies.

That said, while the Newcastle-born star is appreciated by Howe, he has been limited to just 12 starts in all competitions this season. And having contributed just one assist so far, sources have confirmed that the Magpies are willing to listen to offers for Longstaff this summer.

Howe’s side are keen to add additional quality to their squad this summer and will target new additions both in midfield and up front. And while success in the Carabao Cup booked a qualification spot in the UEFA Conference League at least, Newcastle will still hope a successful end to the Premier League season can book their place back in the Champions League next season.

And one player we can confirm Newcastle are looking at is Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, who has enjoyed an excellent season at Molineux. The Brazilian finds himself in high demand this summer with several clubs all on his trail and despite the fact he only signed a contract extension on February 1.

That new deal was orchestrated both as a reward for his fine form and status as Wolves’ most important player, but also to protect their valuation of him should top suitors indeed come knocking for his services this summer.

As a result, Newcastle could look to move Longstaff on to free up space in their squad and ahead of a possible move for Cunha, among other targets.

Man Utd transfer latest: Serie A attacking duo eyed; double keeper link

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are reported to have targeted two elite attackers to boost their forward line – and their hopes of landing Victor Osimhen from Napoli have been boosted amid claims that Antonio Conte is keen to prise an Old Trafford darling to Italy this summer.

Elsewhere on the incomings front, Wilcox is reported to be driving a United bid to bring a former Man City midfielder back to the Premier League with the player’s career scaling new heights in the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, reports are gathering pace that United are ready to sell goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer, and with his most likely destination now revealed. As a result, Amorim is being linked with two potential replacements.

And finally, David Ornstein has confirmed the exact figure Chelsea will have to pay United this summer if they decide to tear up their agreement to sign Jadon Sancho permanently.

IN-FOCUS: Longstaff a key figure under Eddie Howe

Longstaff’s stats over the past four seasons for Newcastle

A look at Longstaff’s stats over the past few seasons shows his resurgence.

After a bright start to his Newcastle career under Rafael Benitez, Longstaff suffered from some serious injury issues in 2019, but has been able to build his career back up.

Howe took charge of Newcastle partway through the 2021/22 season and Longstaff has enjoyed some of his best form for the club since then.

Last season, he recorded double figures of goal contributions for the first time as a Newcastle player, including his first goal in the Champions League.

And this term, despite a drop in how many games he starts – which in turn explains why his goals and assists have gone down – he played five times on Newcastle’s journey to becoming Carabao Cup winners.