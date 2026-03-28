Bruno Fernandes is to be the subject of an ‘unprecedented’ effort, while Manchester United are in the market for two midfielders of their own, providing an ‘intense’ atmosphere at one club.

United have turned things around in the last couple of months. They have gone from a club who were struggling to compete for much in the Premier League to one who it seems will finish firmly within the top four.

Michael Carrick has played a large part in that, with the system changes he’s implemented helping some players in particular.

Doing away with the three at the back and two in the centre of midfield has meant star man Fernandes has played in a more advanced role, and he is by far the most creative player in the Premier League at the moment, in terms of chances created.

The Portuguese star has eight goals and 16 assists in the league and is the driving force in United’s success, but that may not be the case for long.

Galatasaray plan big move for Fernandes

Fichajes reports that Galatasaray are prepared to make an ‘unprecedented’ financial effort to sign Fernandes, and are ready to part with €60million (£52.3m) to land him. That would be the second-highest fee ever paid by a Turkish side, second only to the €75million (£65.3m) they paid for Victor Osimhen last year.

The desire to sign Fernandes is directly relevant to Osimhen, as they want him to mastermind the attack, and are planning to surround stars such as the Nigerian striker with an ‘elite passer’ in order to break down defences.

Indeed, Fernandes and Osimhen would be the deadliest duo in all of Turkish football and would strike fear into every defence in the league.

It’s said United are at a crossroads whether to give Fernandes a new contract or accept a ‘lucrative offer’ for him.

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United in for Tonali

United are in the mix for a midfielder of their own, and in fact, insider Fabrizio Romano reports they “could even sign two.”

One of their main targets is Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali, who’s on the list of multiple top clubs, though the Italian is “really appreciated” at Old Trafford.

Indeed, United are “working hard” on signing the Newcastle man and “it will be an intense summer” for the North Eastern club as a result of the push from the Red Devils and other interested sides.

Carrick leads race for United job

Interim United coach Carrick has his club top of the Premier League form table since he arrived, and has his side picking up results where previously they had struggled, as well as playing good football.

The Red Devils have been adamant that they are not going to make a decision on their next permanent boss until the summer.

However, TEAMtalk sources have revealed that Carrick is now the leading contender, and is on course to keep the job on a permanent basis.

Talks to identify other coaches to take on the role have slowed in recent weeks, amid the manager’s great run, and part of the reason he’s opening a gap to others, beyond results, is the unavailability of two top coaches.

Thomas Tuchel would have been considered, before he committed his future to England, while Paris Saint-Germain’s Luis Enrique was also on United’s radar, but it’s reported he’d prefer to extend his stay in the French capital.

Other candidates have been assessed, but it’s most likely that Carrick will be the man in the dugout at Old Trafford at the beginning of next season.